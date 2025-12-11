Rustomjee Scales Up Climate-Aligned Development with Net Zero Clubhouses at Belle Vue, Kasara Hills

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Rustomjee Group has announced a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with the launch of two Net Zero Carbon Clubhouses at Rustomjee Belle Vue, marking its first plotted development project in Kasara, near Igatpuri. The project also has been recognized by IGBC for its commitment to sustainability with a Carbon Net Zero Certification (Design) for its clubhouses and allied services. This recognition reflects the company's focus on low embodied carbon materials, renewable energy, and eco-friendly design set amidst the serene Sahyadri Hills.

Set against the natural terrain of Kasara, Belle Vue is a thoughtfully planned gated community that redefines residential living by placing environmental stewardship at the core of its design and operations. From solar-powered infrastructure to responsible water and waste systems, Belle Vue reflects the Group's long-term commitment to climate-conscious development. Through these initiatives, the Group continues to shape a greener future by advancing innovative and responsible real estate development.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Boman Rustom Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "As a company that has always believed in building for the future, Belle Vue represents a deliberate and focused shift toward responsible development. Our goal was never just to construct homes, but to build environments that align with the needs of tomorrow. The net zero carbon clubhouses at Belle Vue are an outcome of that philosophy, a model of how sustainability can be embedded at every level, starting with the everyday spaces people gather in."

The Clubhouses are designed to be fully powered by solar energy, with passive ventilation strategies, energy-efficient HVAC systems, and green roofs that blend into the natural slope of the landscape. The design and construction have been guided by a Green Procurement Policy, favouring eco-labelled and Green-Pro certified materials to minimise embodied carbon.

Mrs. Namrata Nulwalla, Chief Sustainability Officer at Rustomjee Group, added, "At Belle Vue, sustainability isn't a checklist, it is a design principle. Every element, from material sourcing to water reuse and energy generation, has been approached with purpose. The Clubhouses demonstrate that it's possible to combine ecological intelligence with human comfort without compromise. Our effort is to continue making meaningful shifts in how we approach the built environment."

Belle Vue's broader sustainability blueprint goes beyond energy efficiency to address critical aspects of water, waste, and infrastructure management. The development is designed to reduce freshwater dependency through the use of low-flow fixtures, rainwater collection ponds to collect and store freshwater, and onsite treatment systems including bio-STPs. Treated wastewater is reused for landscape irrigation, ensuring water is conserved and recycled at source. On the waste front, a Zero Waste to Landfill strategy is in place, with organic waste compactors, garden waste mulching, and dry waste segregation embedded into daily operations. Complementing these efforts, all essential community infrastructure including water pumps, street lighting, and security systems will run entirely on solar energy, significantly reducing the project's operational carbon footprint.

In future phases, Belle Vue will extend its green bungalow certification to sample villas and other shared amenities, reinforcing the vision of a sustainable project. Located within easy reach of both Mumbai and Pune, Belle Vue offers residents the rare advantage of climate-resilient living amidst natural beauty, making it not just a destination to build a home, but to build a conscious legacy.

About Rustomjee Group:

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited (Rustomjee) is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 37 Completed Projects, 19 Ongoing Projects and 24 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Affordable to Super Premium. So far, the company has delivered over 26+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 47+ million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 17000+ families including re-housing 1800+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

