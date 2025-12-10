Ryan Group Celebrates 50 Years at the 21st Ryan International Children's Festival in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: As part of its 50-year milestone in education, the Ryan Group of Institutions will host the 21st edition of the Ryan International Children's Festival in Mumbai. The festival will bring together over 10,000 students from Ryan schools across the city and 15 international delegations from Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Iran, Ireland, Latvia, Paraguay, Poland, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Established in 2000, the festival has welcomed participants from over 70 countries, making it one of India's longest-running platforms for international student exchange and cultural collaboration.

Festival Highlights

* Feature Musical Production -- "Let's Have Fun" A large-scale stage production at the Fine Arts Center, Chembur, for an audience of 15,000 parents and students, reflecting on the importance of meaningful presence and family connection in a technology-driven world.

* International Student Hosting Program Visiting students will stay with Indian host families, promoting interpersonal friendships, cultural understanding, and lived learning beyond classrooms.

* Global Carnival -- Ryan International School, Goregaon A day-long collaborative festival featuring workshops, cultural presentations, leadership circles, and peer learning, engaging over 5,000 students in shared creative expression.

Speaking about the festival, Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions, said: "For five decades, our commitment to academic excellence and holistic development has remained unwavering. The Ryan International Children's Festival reflects our belief in preparing young people to be confident, creative, and globally connected. By learning with peers from diverse cultures, our students develop a deeper understanding of themselves and the world they are part of."

About the Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's largest K-12 school networks, with over 150 schools across 18 states. Over the past 50 years, the Group has focused on academic rigor, values-based education, and global exposure through international programs, cultural immersion, and student leadership initiatives.

