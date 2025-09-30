S2W Media Deepens Global Footprint with Strategic Move to Pune's AP4 Tech Park

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: In a strategic move underscoring its global growth ambitions and commitment to the Indian market, S2W Media, the global B2B demand generation leader has established its India Head Office with a 50000 sq.ft. space at AP4 Tech Park in Pune. Developed jointly by Amar Builders and Pristine Properties, AP4 Tech Park represents one of Pune's most prestigious commercial addresses, known for its focus on sustainability, innovation, and world-class infrastructure.

S2W Media is a leading provider of B2B demand generation and lead solutions, renowned for helping sales and marketing teams engage and convert high-intent buyers. Headquartered in New York, S2W Media has a robust operational presence in London, San Francisco, Pune, and Sydney. The company's rapid growth and consistent innovation have positioned it as a trusted partner for organizations across the world.

Over the past decade, S2W Media has demonstrated consistent, rapid growth, evolving from a startup into a global powerhouse with annual revenues exceeding $ 35 million (2024) and an employee base of over 600, growing at a 7% year-on-year rate. Its ability to scale both operations and technology, while maintaining exceptional quality and compliance standards, has set new benchmarks in the industry.

A Landmark Move for Sustained Growth

This strategic relocation comes at a pivotal moment for S2W Media, which, over the past decade, has rapidly evolved from a promising startup into a major global enterprise. Known for delivering world-class B2B solutions that enable sales and marketing teams to effectively engage high-intent buyers, the company is experiencing strong growth, marked by consistent financial performance and industry-leading innovation.

Reflecting on this strategic expansion, Mr. Puneet Shukla, President & CEO of S2W Media, said, "Establishing our India head office at AP4 Tech Park symbolizes our enduring commitment to growth and innovation. Pune's rich ecosystem of technology and talent aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. This move not only positions us to better serve our clients but also strengthens our role as an industry innovator and a trusted global partner. We see AP4 Tech Park as more than just an office; it's a launchpad for our next chapter of global leadership. S2W Media always looks forward to Employee engagement through sports & wellness activities. The host of amenities at AP4, like the Sports Centre, Squash Court, Badminton Court, Box Cricket, Multipurpose Court, and Salon, would definitely align with our vision. Its strategic location and excellent connectivity - access to the Metro and Airport, further make it an ideal choice for our India Head Office."

Engineered for Excellence

AP4 Tech Park, situated in Pune's rapidly evolving Kharadi Annexe, exemplifies modern, sustainable design and infrastructure. With a Pre-Certified Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), it distinguishes itself through exceptional environmental standards, resource efficiency, and a forward-thinking approach to workspace design.

As Amar Builders' landmark Grade, an IT development, AP4 Tech Park is envisioned as a complete ecosystem for forward-thinking enterprises. Spanning over 4 million sq. ft. across four thoughtfully planned wings, it offers cutting-edge infrastructure, scalable floorplates, and future-ready amenities. With its emphasis on sustainable design, seamless connectivity, and holistic employee well-being, AP4 Tech Park is not just a workplace- it is a space to grow, connect, and thrive.

Welcoming S2W Media, Mr Hrishikesh Manjrekar, Executive Director at Amar Builders, emphasised, "S2W Media's selection of AP4 is a powerful endorsement of our vision to build an ecosystem for leading global businesses. AP4 was carefully crafted as a place where innovative companies thrive, collaborate, and grow sustainably. We are proud to support S2W Media's ambitious goals and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact they'll bring to Pune."

