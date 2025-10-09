Saatvik Green Energy Expands from Solar Manufacturing to Integrated Ecosystem Solutions with Launch of UDAY Series Inverters

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India's fastest-growing makers of solar photovoltaic panels, took a big step forward in its growth journey by introducing the UDAY Series of on-grid solar inverters. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it transitions from solely manufacturing solar panels to providing comprehensive solutions. It will now develop an integrated ecosystem that connects solar power generation with efficient grid connectivity.

Saatvik's entry into the inverter market enhances its role as a comprehensive partner for families, businesses, and industries. This is significant because India's solar energy industry will be central to the country's renewable energy goals. As India's solar sector is set to play a vital role in meeting these targets, Saatvik's move into inverters reinforces its position as a complete solution provider for homes, businesses, and industries. Saatvik is entering the market and preparing to lead integrated solar solutions with these aggressive moves.

Two Ranges, One Mission: To make India energy-independent

Setting up the UDAY Series is important in two ways:

1. Single-Phase On-Grid Inverters (1.1 kW to 6 kW): It has up to 20A PV input current which can also support all advanced modules and is made for residential and small commercial rooftops.

2. Three-Phase On-Grid Inverters (6 kW to 50 kW): These are made for larger residential, commercial and industrial projects and can take in 20A per string of PV.

Salient USPs of the UDAY Series

1.Efficiency - >99% MPPT efficiency, 150% PV input oversizing, and maximum power conversion to ensure every unit of solar energy counts.

2.Reliability - IP65 protection, embedded anti-islanding, built-in zero export functionality, optional AFCI protection, and compliance with grid codes.

3.Scalability--product capacities range from 1 kW for homes to 50 kW for commercial installations, making them adaptable across project sizes.

At this momentous strategic announcement, Mr Prashant Mathur, the CEO of Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said, "With the launch of the UDAY Series, Saatvik Green Energy is paving the way for a solar-powered India--where every home, business, and industry can connect seamlessly to a cleaner future. This isn't just innovation; it's a bold leap towards energy independence, climate leadership, and empowering a new generation to harness the sun's limitless potential. We're thrilled to put world-class technology at the heart of India's green revolution".

"The Saatvik UDAY Series solar inverters will be made available to customers across India through Saatvik Green Energy's strong distribution network. Their widespread presence makes solar panels and inverters easily accessible nationwide, ensuring local support and service. Saatvik aims to accelerate solar adoption from residential to large industries, making clean energy more available than ever", added Mr Mathur.

Strengthening Saatvik's Mission: - The UDAY Series launch strengthens Saatvik's role in helping India become less reliant on fossil fuels and adds new products to its ecosystem, such as solar power and grid integration.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar-energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency PV modules and EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of ~3.8 GW and adding 1 GW additional capacity at Ambala, Haryana. Additionally, the company is undertaking a greenfield project in Odisha for 4 GW of module and 4.8 GW of solar cell.

