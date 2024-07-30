Saga Studios and Shalimar Productions come together for the production of Kableone Original- Constable Harjeet Kaur

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 30: Punjabi is trending everywhere! Punjabi Aa gaye oyee!! Punjab's biggest studio Saga Studios has recently announced a strategic tie-up with the new and upcoming global OTT player in the market, Kableone, where it is known to release its invincible movies' catalogue. Not only this, the Studio has partnered with Kableone for the production of remarkable stories from Punjab which are waiting to be heard and watched. One such beautiful story, titled, Constable Harjeet Kaur, has gone on floors where Saga Studios and a Bombay-based Production company named Shalimar Productions Limited has joined hands together. Shalimar Productions Limited is not just a film production studio, but it also has another company, Trisha Studios, which is a fully equipped post-production studio with state-of-the-art technology.

The title poster of the web film has been released today, and it looks gripping.

While discussing about this strategic tie up, the Associate Producer of the film, Kiran Shergill, revealed, "Constable Harjeet Kaur is a women-centric film. When I heard the story first the first time, I knew that it was meant to be made and heard. This is not a regular and cliched story but something new and fresh which audiences will love to watch. The cast is fresh and all actors are masters of their craft. I'm excited to be a part of this project."

Simranjeet Singh, CEO, KableOne, expressed his excitement about this, and said, "I'm glad that the response is positive, and studios have faith in our vision. Before the launch of the platform, we were fortunate to tie up with some renowned production studios for content production. I believe in the vision with which we have built this platform, and Punjab and its stories are definitely the next big thing."

The film is being directed by Simranjeet Hundal. The cast ensemble of this film is highly acclaimed by actors from the industry. To name a few we have Sonia Mann in the titular role, Abheyjit Attri, Jaswant Singh Rathore, Kanwaljit Singh, and many others in pivotal roles.

The official launch of the platform is just around the corner and we can't wait the watch the stories from Punjab.

