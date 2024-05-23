Sagar Setia, CEO Invincible Publishers, and Sachin Academy Join Forces to Revolutionize Indian Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 23: Invincible Publishers, a leading name in educational publishing, and Sachin Academy, a renowned educational platform helmed by CEO Sachin Choudhary, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the landscape of education in India.

The collaboration between Sagar Setia, CEO of Invincible Publishers, and Sachin Choudhary, CEO of Sachin Academy, marks a significant milestone in the realm of Indian educational resources. Together, they aspire to elevate teaching standards and empower aspiring educators across the nation.

One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide comprehensive content for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) across all subjects. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, Invincible Publishers and Sachin Academy aim to equip CTET aspirants with top-notch study materials that facilitate effective exam preparation.

Sachin Academy has already demonstrated its prowess in educational content with the remarkable success of its debut book on Child Development Pedagogy (CDP). Within a mere 10 days of its release, the book has achieved an outstanding milestone, selling an impressive 50,000 copies. This remarkable feat underscores the demand for high-quality educational resources in the Indian market.

Furthermore, Sachin Academy's influence extends to digital platforms, boasting a massive subscriber base of 3 million on YouTube. Sachin Choudhary has earned accolades as one of the most prominent educators specializing in teaching exams in India, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the field.

Invincible Publishers, renowned for its commitment to excellence in educational publishing, is poised to complement Sachin Academy's efforts with its expertise in creating bestselling educational materials. With a track record of delivering superior content and catering to the evolving needs of students, Invincible Publishers is well-positioned to contribute significantly to this collaboration.

By synergizing their strengths, Invincible Publishers and Sachin Academy aspire to nurture the next generation of teachers and shape the future of education in India. Their shared vision encompasses a commitment to providing the best-in-class educational resources that empower learners and educators alike.

About Invincible Publishers:

Invincible Publishers is a prominent name in the field of educational publishing, dedicated to delivering high-quality educational materials that meet the diverse needs of students and educators. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Invincible Publishers continues to set new standards in educational content creation.

About Sachin Academy:

Sachin Academy, led by CEO Sachin Choudhary, is a premier educational platform specializing in teaching exams in India. Known for its impactful educational content and extensive digital presence, Sachin Academy is committed to providing top-tier resources that support the academic success of its students.

