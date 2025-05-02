Sai Ganga Panakeia Unveils Breakthrough Metabolic Profiling Device 'Docture-Poly' - A Game-Changer for Global Healthcare Rooted in Indian Ayurvedic Science

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 2: In a groundbreaking advancement at the intersection of modern medicine and ancient Indian knowledge systems, Sai Ganga Panakeia, a visionary Indian company with global operations in the USA, UK, Russia, and India, unveiled the next-generation version of its revolutionary health technology device--Docture-Poly--during a special event held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, this Saturday.

Docture-Poly is the world's first known medical-grade wearable device built upon Ayurvedic science modeled through validated animal models, offering users a unique metabolic profile that goes beyond conventional diagnostics. It analyzes key biomarkers, including glucose variability and cholesterol patterns, and provides a highly personalized dietary, yogic, and physical fitness regimen to help restore and maintain health.

What sets Docture-Poly apart is its ability to map Ayurvedic parameters of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha onto physiological data, refined through empirical animal model research. This innovation brings Ayurvedic diagnostics into a scalable, digital, and globally acceptable form--making it a first-of-its-kind deep-tech integration of tradition and technology.

Speaking at the event, where early adopters upgraded their old devices to the new version, Sai Ganga Panakeia reaffirmed its commitment to its users by delivering on its promise of continual innovation and reliable delivery. Esteemed guests, including Veeramalla Prakash Rao Garu, were present to support and recognize this important milestone.

The device holds transformative potential to serve an estimated 3.7 crore end-stage disease patients, offering life-extending and health-restoring interventions at a personalized level. Sai Ganga Panakeia projects that, when implemented at scale across India, the device could save the country over Rs30 lakh crore in healthcare costs over the next five years.

Moreover, the target market for Docture-Poly extends beyond preventive health into critical care and chronic disease management, tapping into a potential global segment of over Rs500,000 crore, with meaningful application in both public and private healthcare systems.

So don't wait--pre-book your device now!

For a limited time, a one-time pre-booking of just Rs34,000 allows you to enroll four users, giving your entire family access to their own personalized digital health assistant.

With it, you'll receive customized dietary and fitness recommendations tailored to your unique metabolic profile--your doctor, always by your side.

With this innovation, Sai Ganga Panakeia is not just redefining digital health -- it is placing India's Ayurvedic heritage on the global med-tech map and bringing science and spirituality together in service of human well-being.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Email: info@sgprs.com

Phone: +91-7331109988

Website: www.saigangapanakeia.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)