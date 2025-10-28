Sai Life Sciences set to double Process R & D capacity with new facility in Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMO), today announced the groundbreaking for a new CMC Process R & D Center at its integrated R & D campus in Hyderabad. Scheduled for completion by September 2026, the facility will double the company's Process R & D capacity, while adding new capabilities in peptide development, oligo intermediates & linkers development, formulation development and early phase clinical supplies.

Speaking on the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: "As our partners seek greater speed, flexibility, and scientific depth, we are scaling our capabilities to move programs faster and more efficiently through the development continuum. In an environment where timelines are continually compressing, this new center enhances our ability to combine scientific excellence with execution agility."

Highlights of the upcoming Process R & D Block:

* Total built-up area of 100,000 sq. ft. (9300 sq.m.) over five floors

* 140 process chemistry fume hoods with an integrated satellite analytical lab

* Dedicated laboratories for peptides and oligo intermediates & linkers

* 25,000 sq. ft. centralized analytical laboratory

* NCE formulation development and early-phase clinical supply capabilities

* Kilo lab for early clinical manufacturing

* Containment down to OEL 4 (1 ug/m³)

* Designed as a 'Green Building'

The new CMC Process R & D Center represents a strategic investment in scale, sustainability, and specialization. Designed to support both Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) and Dedicated Project Capacity (DPC) engagement models, it will enable flexible collaboration with global innovators--from early development to late-stage CMC programs. This model further strengthens Sai Life Sciences' position as a preferred partner for integrated drug development, aligned with the growing demand for end-to-end, partnership-driven solutions that deliver on both quality and timelines.

This investment is part of the company's planned capital expenditure, reflecting a strong business momentum and expanding engagement with global pharmaceutical and biotech partners. The capex is guided by growing demand for larger clinical-scale programs, a robust late-stage development pipeline, and the need for scalable capacity across CMC development and manufacturing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)