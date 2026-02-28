Saina Nehwal Graces Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards 2026 in Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards 2026 was successfully held on 21st February 2026 at Ramada by Wyndham, Bengaluru, celebrating outstanding entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from across South India.

Organised by PrestigeSphere PR, the prestigious ceremony recognised excellence across diverse sectors including technology, real estate, healthcare, education, manufacturing, social impact, finance, infrastructure, creative industries, and emerging enterprises.

The evening was graced by Olympic Medalist and Former World No.1 Saina Nehwal, who presented awards to distinguished business leaders and achievers. The event was supported by BB News as the Media Partner, ensuring extensive visibility and coverage, while PMS served as the PR & Media Relation Partner, managing strategic press outreach and media coordination. The seamless execution of the event was powered by Eventmas as the Event Partner, contributing to the high-quality production and professional experience at the venue.

A special Honorary Recognition - Social & Animal Welfare Leadership Award was presented to Nischitha Naren (A Nischitha Naren Initiative) for her exceptional contribution to social and animal welfare initiatives across India.

The awards platform brought together founders, MSME leaders, industry experts, and professionals from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, fostering a culture of innovation, responsible entrepreneurship, and business excellence.

Awardees Honoured :

1. Entrepreneur of the Year - HR Tech & AI Recruitment and AI Telecommunication - The Aitel - Karthikeyan Loganathan

2. Best Sports Infrastructure Company of the Year - Spoarc Infra Pvt Ltd - Anurag Pathi

3. Best Engineering Company for PHE, FSE, WTP & STP Solutions - HPD Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd - Mr. Debadatta Ray

4. Most Trusted Brand in Compostable & Eco-Safe Solutions - Conscious Bharat Products Pvt Ltd - Pradeep M Shetty

5. Most Innovative Sanitary Napkin Brand of the Year - Utsahas - Vanitha Venkat

6. Best International Online University of the Year - East Bridge University

7. Entrepreneur of the Year - Real Estate & Infrastructure Development - NBR Group - Mr. Nagabushana Reddy

8. Excellence in High-Rise & Premium Residential Projects - NBR Group

9. Innovative Force in Sustainable Construction Practices - AKSHU INFRA LLP - Akshay Kumar P

10. Most Trusted Real Estate Partner in Udupi & Mangalore Region - Tulunadu Properties - Uday K Shetty

11. Best Premium Plot Development Company in Telangana - Shree Kusha Ventures - Prasanna Kumar Ballipagu

12. Visionary Leader Architect of Elite & Grassroots Football Development in India - Ronaldo Football Club Bengaluru Pvt Ltd - Mr. Sanju Kumar S

13. Best Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services - SpinCare - Shameena Begum

14. Excellence in Technological Innovation for Wildlife Monitoring & Early Warning Systems - Wild Vision AI Foundation - Dr. Sourov Moitra

15. Excellence in Stress, Anxiety & Depression Management - Healing Hub - Dr. Arjita Mukherjee

16. Most Trusted Brand in Non-Surgical Spine and Joint Treatments - Arc Spine Care - Kamalesh Panneerselvam

17. Best Emerging Tour Operator Domestic & International Packages - M's Growmore - Midhun Mohan

18. Outstanding Contribution to Interior Design & Architecture Industry - Wedotedesign - Syed Taufeeq

19. Excellence in Sustainable Microgreen Farming - MicroGreens de Manikonda - Srinivasulu Dhanala

20. Trusted Wellness & Natural Agriculture Direct Selling Company of the Year - I Cure Natural Health Sciences OPC Pvt Ltd - Jagadish T Karikal

21. Outstanding Leadership in Youth Employability & Placements - Skillyuvam Academy - Anusree Chandrashekar

22. Excellence in Civil Litigation, Non Litigation & Strategic Legal Advisory - Aneesh Associates Pvt Ltd - Dr. Sravan Kumar

23. Excellence in End-to-End Property Sales & Marketing 2026 - MNM Reality Pvt Ltd - Mr. Mannan M

24. Best Ayurvedic Products of the Year - Keva Kaipo Industries - Dr. Karan Goel

25. Excellence in Creative Interior Architecture - CBR Home Designs Pvt Ltd - Rahul C Rajan

26. Excellence in Social Media, Video Production & Brand Strategy - Hyper Visuals - Justin Joy

27. Outstanding Contribution to Future-Ready Skill Development - Skillbotix Edtech Pvt Ltd - Gokul Gandhi S

28. Innovation in Practical Learning & Job-Oriented Education - SR Electrical Training Center - Sridevi Kilaparthy

29. Outstanding Contribution to India's AI Infrastructure Development - Thore Network Pvt Ltd - Alok

30. Excellence in Creative Writing & Thought Leadership - Ram SwaRajya Library - Parvathy Ananthanarayanan Mangala

31. Excellence in Documentation & Citizen Support Services - Gamya Solution - Shiva G

32. Jyotishya Brahma - Aripirala Yogananda Sastry

33. Sustainable Leather Manufacturing - Welcome Leathers International - Mrs. Jothi Loganathan

34. Excellence in Aviation Safety & Compliance Industry - HnB Aerospace - Shreya Singh

35. Innovation in Digital Finance Experience - SOMFIN - Souryadeepta Majumdar

36. Internationally Certified Makeup & Hair Artist - Shweta M

Innovation in Global Textile Trade - KK Exports - Kathiresh

37. Excellence in Tarot Reading & Intuitive Guidance - Pratikssha Healing Studios - Moumitha Paul

38. Excellence in MEP Design Consultancy - A-Square MEP Consultant - Altaf Abdul

39. Excellence in Heritage-Inspired Natural Fragrance Products - Zuhur Industries Pvt Ltd - Rezwan Ahmed

40. Excellence in Healthcare AI Device Integrated with Emotional Intelligence - iAVATARS - Krishna B Kodey

41. Most Trusted Partner for Scalable Digital Growth - Samvada Communications - Swasthik Althar

42. Excellence in Luxury Interior Design & Execution - Aqualus Interiors (I) Pvt Ltd - Saurav Kumar Keshri

43. Excellence in Grocery Supply for Large-Scale Events - Sai Balaji Marketing - Vamshi Krishna B

44. Excellence in Non-Invasive Skin, Hair & Scalp Restoration - Quench Elegance - Mariyappan G

45. Excellence in Sports Science & Performance Optimization - Sports Science Technology - Prashant Pujar

46. Excellence in Robotics and Industrial Safety Solutions - Control and Automation Systems - Prasanna KM

47. Excellence in BIM & AI Training - BIM Cadd & AI Training Institute - Praveen Kumar U

48. Excellence in Global Gem Supply & Distribution - Amrut Gems - Amrut Anant Tambade

49. Excellence in International Destination Management Services - Destinasia Vacations Pvt Ltd - Jithin Radhakrishnan

50. Leadership in Cognitive Skill Development & Mental Performance - Heart To Mind - Dr. S Kokila

51. Excellence in Divine Work and Traditional Art Gallery - Sri Guru Sirpakalaikoodam - M. Guruprasath

52. Excellence in Internship Finder Platform & Training Programs - Inturn Online Pvt Ltd - Nithin Lakshman

53. Excellence in Science-Driven Pharmaceutical Products - US Yantra Life Sciences - Dodda Suresh

54. Excellence in Financial Strategy, Investments & Startup Mentorship - VirCFO Services Pvt Ltd - Sheshadri Nagaraja

55. Leader in Continuous Tube Cleaning Technology for Chiller - Sterlink Energy - Shiv Tripathi

