Saint Louis University (SLU) Expands Credit by Exam Program to Include CBSE and CISCE Examinations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: Saint Louis University (SLU) is delighted to announce the inclusion of the Indian Standard XII (CBSE and CISCE) examinations in its Credit by Exam program. This initiative aims to offer Indian students significant opportunities to earn college credits prior to commencing their undergraduate studies at SLU.

The Credit by Exam program at SLU allows undergraduate students to earn college credits through standardized examinations. It includes several recognized exams such as Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), College Level Examination Program (CLEP), and now, the CBSE and CISCE exams.

"We are elated to expand our Credit by Exam program to incorporate the Indian Standard XII examinations. The addition underlines our commitment to recognising the diverse educational backgrounds of our students and offering them a supportive environment and resources they require to succeed. We look forward to welcoming more Indian students to our vibrant academic community,'' said Mr. Robert Reddy, Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management at Saint Louis University.

The inclusion of the Indian Standard exams in the Credit by Exam program offers several benefits for Indian students as SLU acknowledges the quality of these exams, providing a seamless transition into the university's academic programs.

Including these exams in the Credit by Exam program ensures that the hard work and accomplishments of Indian students are recognized and rewarded. Furthermore, by earning credits through exams, students can save on tuition expenditures and potentially graduate earlier, making their education more affordable and efficient.

The initiative also opens more pathways for students from India to pursue higher education at SLU, enhancing their academic and career possibilities. By broadening access to SLU's programs, more Indian students can benefit from the university's high-quality education and conducive learning environment, ultimately contributing to their personal and professional growth.

"At SLU, we recognise the hard work and excellent academic preparation of Indian high school students. This initiative is our way of helping Indian families afford SLU education, ensuring that deserving students can benefit from our world-class academic environment,'' said Mrs. Jean Marie Cox, Associate Vice President of Enrollment and Dean of Admission at Saint Louis University.

Saint Louis University is internationally recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, innovative research, and a holistic learning environment. With a diverse and inclusive community, SLU offers a broad range of programs and resources to empower students to achieve their academic and professional pursuits.

The university's emphasis on offering a well-rounded educational experience ensures that students are well-prepared to navigate the challenges of the modern world and emerge as change agents of the future. To learn more about Saint Louis University, visit slu.edu or contact admission@slu.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)