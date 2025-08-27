Sajjan Gill Launches Conbun, India's First Comprehensive Consultancy Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: Conbun enters India's growing online consultation market being the first comprehensive platform that caters to multiple life categories. The platform brings together verified experts within one digital platform.

Indians today are seeking out help through unverified sources of information, including ChatGpt, self-proclaimed experts, and influencers. They approach these unreliable sources while making some of life's most important decisions involving health, career, finances, parenting, or skill development. The lack of accessible, verified experts in a society where consumers are constantly trying to seek professional advice played a major motivating role behind cross-sectional entrepreneur Sajjan Gill's newly launched Conbun.

Conbun is India's first digital consultancy platform that brings structured, professional consultants, as opposed to random internet advice. It brings together technology and trust, aiming to become a reliable destination for everyday guidance.

With 12 core categories already live, including Stylist, Chef, Event Planner, Nutritionists, Personal Care, Child Care, Mind Coach, Digital Skills, Dance Instructor, Career Coaches, Finance, and Stock and Crypto, Conbun addresses a wide spectrum of needs. Each consultant is vetted for their expertise and credentials, ensuring users receive credible advice. The platform has already recorded over 112,000 downloads within the first three months of launch, reflecting the growing demand for dependable expert-led support.

Conbun positions itself differently in the industry with its emphasis on verification and accessibility. In an industry where users often struggle to distinguish between influencers and professionals, Conbun ensures that every expert on its platform has been thoroughly evaluated through the system and their internal team, with all the necessary documents. The platform also makes consultations simple to access, offering real-time availability, transparent pricing, and easy booking, even for users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

As more users turn to trusted digital platforms for help, Conbun positions itself as a category creator.

As Conbun plans to expand into categories like Legal Advice, Elderly Care, and Educational Counselling, the platform continues to build on its mission: to make expert guidance accessible, verified, and approachable for everyone in India.

Conbun is now available across web and mobile platforms, offering individuals nationwide a safe, efficient, and professional way to navigate life's decisions.

For more information, visit: https://www.conbun.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)