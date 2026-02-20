Salasar Techno Engineering Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Performance; Revenue Crosses Rs. 1,058 Crore, Reinforces Growth Momentum in India's Infrastructure Expansion Cycle

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 20: Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, a leading integrated infrastructure solutions provider in transmission, steel structures, and EPC, reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 1,05,811.64 lakh (Rs. 1,058+ crore) for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, with Profit Before Tax of Rs. 4,322.37 lakh and Net Profit of Rs. 3,129.42 lakh. Crossing the Rs. 1,000+ crore revenue milestone within nine months marks a significant scale achievement and reinforces the Company's expanding footprint in India's transmission and infrastructure growth cycle. The Steel Structures segment contributed Rs. 64,605.08 lakh during the period, while EPC Projects delivered Rs. 42,796.02 lakh, reflecting the strength of Salasar's integrated manufacturing and turnkey EPC platform.

The unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 14, 2026. In Q3 FY26, the Company delivered consolidated revenue of Rs. 33,077.83 lakh (Rs. 330+ crore), with Profit Before Tax of Rs. 793.09 lakh and Net Profit of Rs. 651.06 lakh. The quarterly performance reflects steady execution across core verticals, improved operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and sustained momentum across the Steel Structures and EPC businesses.

Commenting on the results, Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director, Salasar Techno Engineering, said, "Our Q3 and nine-month performance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our ability to scale with India's accelerating infrastructure demand. Crossing the Rs. 1,000+ crore revenue mark within nine months is a defining milestone for us. We are seeing sustained traction across high-voltage transmission, renewable evacuation corridors, and large EPC mandates, including TBCB projects. With a strong and executable order pipeline, we are strategically positioned to capitalise on the multi-year transmission and infrastructure upcycle."

With sector tailwinds strengthening and execution capabilities scaling in tandem, Salasar remains firmly on track to deliver sustained growth and play a pivotal role in India's next phase of energy and infrastructure expansion.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is a future-ready, integrated infrastructure solutions leader powering India's next phase of growth and taking "Make in India" engineering excellence to global markets. Established in 2001, the company has evolved into a diversified, publicly listed infrastructure powerhouse with deep capabilities across the entire value chain from conceptual design and precision fabrication to large-scale turnkey EPC execution. Operating at the intersection of technology, engineering, and nation-building, Salasar delivers mission-critical infrastructure across telecom, power transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, and emerging smart-city ecosystems. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are equipped with advanced automation, robotic welding, galvanization units, and stringent quality control systems, enabling high-volume, high-complexity production that meets global certification standards. With a strong portfolio of 600+ clients across more than 25 countries, Salasar has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and timely execution in some of the most demanding environments. The company's comprehensive solutions include lattice towers, monopoles, substation structures, railway electrification structures, solar module mounting systems, and a broad range of customized steel structures tailored to evolving market needs. Salasar's growth is anchored in engineering excellence, superior fabrication capabilities, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, safety, and environmental stewardship. By integrating smart processes, lean manufacturing, and eco-conscious practices, the company consistently delivers scalable, durable, and cost-efficient infrastructure that supports India's rapid urbanization and global infrastructure ambitions. With a vision to shape resilient infrastructure for a changing world, Salasar Techno Engineering continues to expand its global footprint while strengthening its leadership as a trusted partner for governments, utilities, and enterprises seeking high-quality, future-proof engineering solutions.

