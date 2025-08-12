Sameer Kanodia, MD & CEO, Lumina Datamatics and VC & CEO, TNQTech, honored as Charismatic Business Leader at PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, has been conferred with the prestigious Charismatic Business Leader award at the International CXO Conference - PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards Dubai 2025, held on July 24, 2025, at the Taj Business Bay, Dubai.

The PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards, in the individual category, recognize visionary business leaders who inspire people both within and outside their organizations. These leaders foster deep loyalty and ownership among stakeholders, excel at driving change, and successfully scale businesses even during challenging times. They represent their organization's values through their actions and behavior.

Mr. Kanodia said , "This honor is not just a personal milestone but a reflection of the collective dedication and talent of the Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech teams. Together, we have built a culture that values agility, inclusivity, and innovation, which are key drivers of sustainable success in a dynamic global market."

Under Mr. Kanodia's leadership, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech have consistently delivered impactful solutions across the publishing, eCommerce, and technology sectors, earning global recognition for its client-centric approach and commitment to quality.

This award is a testament to the organization's strong leadership ethos and its ongoing pursuit of excellence in every aspect of the business.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

