Samira Habitats Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Couture, Culture, and Creativity

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 lit up Mumbai with an extraordinary four-day celebration of fashion, innovation, and artistry at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel, Mumbai. From heritage weaves to futuristic silhouettes, the event brought together some of the most celebrated designers, iconic showstoppers, and the fashion industry's brightest minds, creating an unforgettable experience.

Curtain Raiser: A Grand Prelude

The festivities began with a glamorous and star-studded curtain raiser, led by the legendary Neeta Lulla. Known for her regal silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship, her showcase paid tribute to India's rich textile heritage with a contemporary twist. The evening saw an electrifying performance by Taha Shah Badussha, Nitanshi Goel, Sandeep Soparkar, and Shanthi Priya, who added charm and vibrance to the runway. This opener was not just a preview but a glorious prologue to one of India's most iconic fashion weekends.

Day 1: Glamour Meets Fresh Perspectives

The excitement continued as Day 1 unfolded a dynamic mix of rising talent and established designers. Swatti Kapoor opened the day with her sophisticated designs, elevated by Kritika Kamra as her poised showstopper. Panache Institute of Fashion Technology brought youthful energy to the ramp, with Digvijay Rathee opening the show and Shefali Jariwala dazzling as the showstopper. Pink Porcupine by Ankit Satam charmed the audience with its playful designs, headlined by Aaditi Pohankar. Traditional elegance took center stage with Sayali Rajadhyaksha Sarees, featuring Sonali Kulkarni as the epitome of grace, while Heer Boutique's Adah Sharma impressed with rooted modernity. The evening's momentum continued: UMB Pageant presented Kshitij Chaoudhary's bold designs with the UMB winner as the showstopper. Niyara India delivered structured elegance as Donal Bisht opened the show and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary closed it with flair. Navyaas by Liva championed sustainable luxury, with Anupriya Goenka enchanting the audience.

High energy marked the finale with Cherie D, where Palak Tiwari shined in a concept-driven show.

Day 2: Diversity and Brilliance

Day 2 brought a diverse and sensational lineup of showcases. The day started with Rudralife featuring the ever-dashing Milind Soman commanding the ramp. Amity School of Fashion Technology celebrated youthful flair with showstoppers Parinita Seth, Neel Samarth, and Akriti Negi. Bold modernism came alive in Inhale Exhale, with the magnetic Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur gracing the runway. House of Muskaan Singh celebrated femininity with Natasa Stankovic stunning as showstopper. The evening reached new heights: Aynaa World by Shweta fused Indian heritage with global appeal, featuring Sonakshi Sinha alongside her husband Zaheer Iqbal. A standout collaboration between Tea Culture of the World and Nitya Bajaj saw Mouni Roy transforming the runway into a storytelling masterpiece. The night concluded with a show-stopping presentation from Villa De Skin presents Rohit Verma powered by House of Marigold, where Huma Qureshi and Zayed Khan brought cinematic flair to dramatic couture.

Day 3: A Grand Finale

The final day was a testimony to elegance, innovation, and drama: Padm by Roopa opened with a glowing Gauahar Khan and Tahir Shabbir captivating the audience. Designer Chhavvi Aggrawal merged grace and sophistication, with Karishma Tanna embodying elegance as her showstopper. Nishtha Bansal brought fluidity to the ramp with occasion wear, elevated by the dazzling Rakul Preet Singh. The day's vibrance continued; Kiaayo by Shweta celebrated minimalist everyday chic with Hina Khan exuding confidence on the runway. NIF Global, Vashi enthralled with a dynamic show featuring Tina Ahuja, Shiv Thakre, and Sunny Leone, whose stunning finale brought high energy and glamour. Menswear took center stage with Raymond presents Chairman's Collection, with Ranveer Brar and Gautam Singhania redefining refined masculinity. The grand finale was presented by Samira Habitats in collaboration with Shyamal & Bhumika. Their opulent bridal couture closed the event in majestic style, with Khushi Kapoor gracing the runway as the ethereal showstopper, leaving the audience in awe.

Reflecting on the event, Sameer Sainani, Chief Operating Officer, Optimal Media Solutions, The Times of India, shared: "Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 continues to be a celebration of style, creativity, and self-expression. This year showcased bold innovation and individuality, bringing the entire fashion community together in a truly remarkable way."

Samira Habitats' Founder & Managing Director, Samir A. Nerurkar reiterated, "As presenting sponsors, our partnership with Bombay Times Fashion Week, is a natural synergy of two brands who express an elevated, Uber Luxurious and Signature experience of life. At Samira Habitats, we believe fashion and livingspaces go hand in hand, representing identity and style. Together,we celebrated the tapestry of New World India."

Aarti Notiyal, Director at Bubble Communication, Media & Influencer Agency for the event, added, "BTFW 2025 elevated the vibe of fashion weeks to new heights. At Bubble Communication, we thrive on creating immersive narratives that connect deeper with audiences. This year was about making fashion not just seen but truly felt."

Each moment of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 was a celebration of craftsmanship, ingenuity, and the fusion of heritage and modernity. The event left behind an enduring legacy of inspiration, innovation, and a tribute to the limitless possibilities of fashion.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)