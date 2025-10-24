Sampre Nutritions Ltd has entered into a Manufacturing Agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24: Sampre Nutritions Limited (BSE: 530617), a leading confectionery manufacturer, has entered into a Manufacturing Agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Limited ("RCPL") on 8 October 2025, for the manufacture and supply of nutraceutical and food products.

- Sampre to manufacture and supply of nutraceutical and food products for RCPL.

- The agreement is expected to generate a business of INR 12 to 15 crores annually over a tenure of 3 years

The agreement is expected to generate a business of Rs. 12 to 15 crores annually over a tenure of 3 years, thereby contributing significantly to the company's revenues and supporting its nutraceutical and food product operations.

Under the agreement, SNL shall manufacture, pack, and supply confectionery products (hard-boiled confectionery, lollipops, toffees, etc.) to RCPL in accordance with RCPL's specifications and quality standards for further sale and distribution.

On 3rd October 2025, Sampre has considered and approved foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) issue aggregating to USD 4 crore - equivalent to Rs. 355.06 crore. The company is to issue 400 FCCBs of USD 1 lakh each towards the subscription amount of the FCCB as per the subscription. The FCCB funds will be utilised for the purpose of broadening the global footprint of the company with emerging markets identified in Egypt and Liberia (Monrovia). This target expansion is well designed to strengthen the Company's presence in high-growth regions, diversify revenue streams and capture emerging opportunities in the international FMCG sectors.

The company has agreed with the Lead Arranger - ARIES CAPITAL LIMITED, an investment management company appointed for the purpose of listing and underwriting the issue. The issue is in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. FCCBs will be available on the stock exchange AFRINEX EXCHANGE MAURITIUS from 10 October 2025 to 15 October 2025.

In a recent development, the company has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Tolaram Wellness Ltd., Nigeria, dated August 16, 2025. Under the contract, Sampre Nutritions will manufacture and supply nutraceutical and food products to Tolaram Wellness in accordance with agreed specifications and quality standards. The agreement is expected to generate business of Rs. 10 crore annually, amounting to ~Rs. 30 crore over three years. This agreement will contribute meaningfully to Sampre's revenues and strengthen its nutraceutical and food product operations. The contractual payment terms provide for a 50% advance and the balance on dispatch; transportation will be borne by Tolaram Wellness.

In addition, the company recently signed a three-year manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports on August 19, 2025, to produce nutraceutical and food products. This contract is projected to generate Rs. 15 crore in business over its tenure, further reinforcing Sampre's operational depth and commitment to long-term partnerships in the nutraceutical and food sector.

Recently, the company has reported remarkable financial and operational outcomes for Q1FY26 that ended on June 30, 2025. For Q1FY26, the company reported Rs 10.87 crore revenue from operations, a Y-o-Y growth of 141% compared to Rs 4.51 crore revenue from operations reported in Q1FY25. Total Net Profit for Q1FY26 is reported at Rs 70.76 lakhs, a 615% Y-o-Y growth compared to Net Profit of Rs 9.89 lakhs reported in Q1FY25.

The company was also awarded the Certificate of Recognition under the India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2024 for excellence in quality, customer satisfaction, and societal impact.

About Sampre Nutritions Ltd:

Incorporated in 1991 and headquartered in Medchal, Telangana, Sampre Nutritions Ltd is engaged in manufacturing a complete range of confectionery, eclairs, candies, lollipops, toffees, powder and centre-filled products. The company is instrumental in delivering the growing volumes for most of the MNCs, and besides producing its own brand. The group is one one-stop shop for a complete range of confectionery productions. It has multiple MNCs as its clients as Mondelez India Pvt Ltd, Perfetti Van Melle, Reliance, DS Group, Nestle, to name a few. The promoter is also the President for the Indian Confectionery Manufacturers Association and has been in the industry for the past 4 decades

Sampre Nutrition is the first ISO certified company in South East Asia in this category since 1995, and is the 1st HACCP Certified Company by BVQI and FSSA Version 6 certified company with received Multiple Quality Awards worldwide. Further, the company is associated with Mondelez India Pvt Ltd for manufacturing Eclairs for the past 30 Years and the Sole Manufacturer for Eclairs for the past 8 years for India, China and the South African Market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)