Sandeep Khurana Teams Up with Bollywood Legend Amit Kumar for the Enchanting Song "Cinderella"

New Delhi [India], January 17: SK Infinity World Media, a music and video production company, is thrilled to announce the remarkable collaboration between renowned California-based singer/producer Sandeep Khurana, Bollywood legend Amit Kumar, and acclaimed music composer Bappa B Lahiri. Together, they have crafted an extraordinary song called "Cinderella," a melodious ode dedicated to the enchanting power of love and romance.

Sandeep Khurana's velvety and lively voice embodies his passion for music, perfectly complementing Bollywood Legend Amit Kumar's iconic vocals and Bappa B Lahiri's unmatched musical prowess. "Cinderella," a truly captivating composition, beautifully speaks of a woman named Cinderella who embodies grace, beauty, and love. The song captures the essence of a timeless fairytale, transporting listeners into a world of magical romance.

This collaboration marks an exceptional milestone in Sandeep Khurana's career, as he joins forces with two respected figures in the Bollywood industry. Embracing their combined talents and distinct musical styles, "Cinderella" offers a unique listening experience that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide. The song is produced for a short film to be produced and directed by Sandeep Khurana.

The song showcases the extraordinary creativity and artistry that Sandeep Khurana, Amit Kumar, and Bappa B Lahiri bring to the table. With their exceptional vocal abilities and masterful production, they have created an irresistible melody that transcends cultural boundaries. The lyrics have been penned by Bappa B Lahiri and Sandeep Khurana together.

Sandeep Khurana, known for his dedication to infusing soulful emotions into every note, shares his excitement about this collaboration: "Working alongside legends like Amit Kumar and Bappa B Lahiri has been a dream come true. 'Cinderella' is a joyous celebration of love, and I believe it will resonate deeply with listeners around the world. I have been a huge fan of Bollywood Legend & Genius Singer, Actor & Director Kishore Kumar. Working with Kishore Da's son Dear Shri Amit Kumar is a lifetime achievement experience for me. Amit Da sounds mellifluous, powerful, expressive and it's a treat to work with him on this project. And Bappa B Lahiri is super talented, just like his father, Bollywood Legend Bappi Lahiri"

Amit Kumar, a prominent Bollywood singer renowned for his versatile voice and immense talent, expresses his joy and excitement for this opportunity: 'Friends, My Song Cinderella Is About To Release, I Am Sure You Will Like The Song.' The song carries an intriguing blend of passion, romance, and melodious charm. I am confident that it will leave a lasting impression on the hearts of our audience."

Bappa B Lahiri, a maestro in creating musical wonders, emphasizes the beauty behind their collective harmony: "The power of unity lies in our ability to blend our unique musical styles and create something truly magical. "Cinderella is a shining example of what happens when talent, passion, and creativity intertwine. It beautifully narrates the story of a captivating woman named Cinderella, depicting her allure and mystique"

"Cinderella" with Bollywood Legend Amit Kumar, promises to be a delightful addition to the collection of iconic songs produced by Sandeep Khurana for his upcoming short films. These songs include musical collaborations with Sadhana Sargam, Padmashree Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Padmashree Kavita Krishnamurthy. Sandeep has sung songs with Sadhana Sargam (Teri Meri Baat Ban Jaye), Padmashree Kumar Sanu (Vande Mataram), Alka Yagnik (upcoming), and Padmashree Kavita Krishnamurthy (upcoming).

"Cinderella" is now available on major music platforms ready to enchant listeners worldwide. To experience the mesmerizing symphony brought to life by Sandeep Khurana, Amit Kumar, and Bappa B Lahiri, visit Spotify/Apple Music and other major music platforms and immerse yourself in a world of musical bliss.

