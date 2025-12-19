Sapaad Forays into India, Strengthening Digital Infrastructure for the Country's Organised F & B Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: Sapaad, a bootstrapped, Make-in-India cloud-based restaurant technology company with a strong global footprint, today announced its formal entry into the Indian market. With several thousand customers across more than 40 countries, Sapaad brings over a decade of global operating experience to India at a time when the country's food services sector is accelerating its adoption of digital, data-led operating models.

As part of its India strategy, Sapaad focuses on the organised, technology-ready segment of the restaurant market, estimated at 5-6 lakh outlets nationwide. This segment includes organised, multi-outlet and growth-oriented F & B brands such as QSR chains, franchise-led brands, cafes and bakeries, cloud kitchen operators and mid-sized restaurant groups. By concentrating on this defined market, Sapaad expects to build a scalable footprint and aims to serve 8-10% of this segment by 2030, translating into a potential nationwide presence across approximately 50,000 restaurant outlets.

For India, the company has introduced localised pricing with monthly subscriptions ranging from INR 5,999 to INR 12,999 per outlet, while offering the same enterprise-grade platform used by customers globally. Sapaad also offers a hybrid pricing model that combines software subscriptions with integrated fintech payments, enabling operators to manage total operating costs through blended payment processing fees. Deployment and onboarding are offered as paid services, reinforcing the company's focus on implementation quality and long-term customer success. The platform follows a modular pricing approach, allowing restaurants to begin with core capabilities and progressively adopt advanced modules, such as inventory automation, kitchen systems, analytics, and AI, as their operations scale.

Built on a cloud-first architecture, Sapaad's platform eliminates hardware dependency, delivers high uptime and supports complex, multi-format restaurant operations. Its integrated suite includes cloud-native POS, online ordering, self-ordering kiosks, QR ordering, kitchen display systems, delivery management, CRM, recipe and inventory management, loyalty programmes, analytics and cloud-based printing, all delivered through a unified operational platform.

Announcing the India entry, Vishnu Vardhan Madabhushi, Founder & CEO, Sapaad, said, "India's restaurant industry is moving beyond basic digitisation towards systems that can support scale, consistency and data-driven decision-making. While the country has an estimated 10-12 million food outlets, the organised, technology-ready segment presents a clear opportunity for platforms built for operational depth rather than surface-level automation. Having built Sapaad as a bootstrapped company over the last decade, our focus has been on dependable, real-world technology. India is a natural next phase of our journey, and we are committed to building for the long term."

Commenting on the company's product and engineering approach, Anup Anthony, Co-Founder & CTO, Sapaad, said, "Sapaad has been engineered with performance, reliability and scale at its core. Beyond transactional systems, the platform is designed to convert operational data into actionable intelligence, enabling restaurants to improve control, forecasting and decision-making as they grow."

Sapaad has developed AI-led capabilities across its platform, including Ask Vantage, a conversational analytics layer that enables operators to query business performance in real time; an AI-driven promotion engine; and predictive menu engineering tools that help optimise pricing, demand, and margins. These capabilities are designed to move restaurants from static reporting to proactive, data-led operational decisions. The platform is integrated with major Indian fintech payment aggregators, enabling unified payments and operations, real-time order and settlement reconciliation, reduced manual intervention and improved cost management.

With the global food technology market valued at approximately USD 205 billion in 2024 and projected to grow significantly over the next decade, Asia-Pacific accounts for over 30% of this growth, underscoring the strategic importance of markets such as India. Globally, Sapaad powers a wide range of foodservice businesses, including boutique and Michelin-star restaurants, bakeries and dessert chains, large Middle Eastern restaurant groups, ice-cream chains, cafe chains, QSR operators, franchise networks, cloud kitchens and delivery-first concepts, highlighting the platform's versatility and enterprise-grade reliability across formats.

Founded in 2012, Sapaad is a bootstrapped Indian SaaS company transforming how food and beverage businesses operate globally. Headquartered in Singapore, the company serves customers across more than 40 countries through its cloud-native restaurant technology platform. With teams across India, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom, Sapaad focuses on building reliable, scalable and future-ready technology for the global restaurant industry.

