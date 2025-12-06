SAR Televenture Ltd Raises ₹208.46 Crore via Warrants Supported by Founders Collective Fund (Backed by Madhusudan Kela) & Choice Strategic Advisors

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6: SAR Televenture Ltd (NSE - SME: SARTELE), a leading provider of integrated telecom infrastructure solutions, including 4G/5G tower deployment, high-performance fiber networks, and end-to-end digital connectivity for residential and commercial developments,is pleased to announce a significant ₹208.46 crore fundraise through the issuance of warrants, backed by marquee investors, institutional funds, and the Promoter Group.

Participation from Notable Investors

Total Size of Fund Raise: ₹208.46 crore at ₹207 per warrant, through the issue of 1,00,70,500 warrants.

* Founder Collective Fund (backed by Madhusudan Kela) - ~₹25 crore

* Choice Strategic Advisors LLP - ~₹25 crore

* Promoter Group - ~₹82 crore

* Other Investors - ~₹68 crore

Purpose of Fundraise

The capital proceeds of ₹208.46 crore will be utilised for:

* Strengthening working capital to support operational scale-up

* Funding CAPEX requirements of Sar Televenture and its subsidiaries

* Driving expansion initiatives across telecom infrastructure services

* Enhancing financial flexibility to capture emerging opportunities

This fundraise will support capacity expansion and further boost the Company's ability to execute large-scale telecom projects.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. Rahul Sahdev, Managing Director, said: "We are pleased with the strong backing from Founder Collective Fund (Backed by Mr. Madhu Kela), Choice Strategic Advisors LLP, and other esteemed investors. The Promoter Group's substantial contribution of nearly ₹82 crore highlights deep confidence in our strategy. This ₹ 208.46 crore fundraise will significantly strengthen our working capital, support CAPEX for subsidiaries, and accelerate operational expansion. We believe this capital infusion positions Sar Televenture for sustained growth and long-term value creation."

About SAR Televenture Limited

Established in 2019, SAR Televenture Limited is a fast-growing integrated network solutions provider building next-generation digital and telecom infrastructure across India. As an IP-I registered company with the DoT, it delivers 4G/5G tower deployment, FTTH and OFC networks, enterprise connectivity, and broadband solutions.

Backed by strong partnerships with leading real estate developers and major telecom operators, the company also provides smart connectivity solutions including IoT systems, home automation, access control, CCTV, and energy management. Its UAE subsidiary adds capabilities in fiber cable laying and network equipment supply, reinforcing its expanding global reach.

With robust execution and diversified capabilities, SAR Televenture is advancing India's digital transformation with reliable, future-ready infrastructure.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹349.93 crore, an EBITDA of ₹55.39 crore with a margin of 15.83%, and a PAT of ₹46.90 crore, delivering a healthy net margin of 13.40%.

In H1 FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹241.76 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹45.49 crore and an improved margin of 18.82%. PAT for the period was ₹36.26 crore, translating into a robust PAT margin of 15.00%.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

