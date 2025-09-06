Sarovar Hotels Launches "The Shoonyam Retreat" in Collaboration with Dr. Mickey Mehta

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 6: Sarovar Hotels is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive wellness campaign titled The Shoonyam Retreat in collaboration with global leading holistic health guru, Dr. Mickey Mehta. Set in the serene and spiritually charged Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, the initiative is crafted in association with ANTAR, a digital wellness ecosystem mentored by Dr. Mehta. Blending ancient wisdom with modern science, The Shoonyam Retreat offers a transformative journey of inner awakening and physical renewal.

As part of this Sarovar-led initiative, three specially curated sessions will take place over the next four months. Each retreat is structured as a 3-night immersive wellness programme designed to help guests in self-healing, self-regulating, & celebrating through holistic practices inspired by ancient wisdom and rooted in modern well-being.

The Shoonyam Retreat is built around the integrated serenity of Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, where Buddha attained the enlightenment and reflects a shared philosophy of healing, reflection, and self-discovery. Each session will include a thoughtfully designed blend of yoga and aqua yoga, guided meditation, healing therapies, satsangs, dance therapy, and star meditation under the Bodhgaya sky. Guests will also enjoy Satvik culinary experiences, engage in conversations with Buddhist monks, and benefit from group wellness sessions personally led by Dr. Mickey Mehta--all tailored to cultivate joy, harmony and restore rhythm.

Mr. Ajay K. Bakaya, Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Director, Louvre Hotels India added, "At Sarovar Hotels, we are continuously exploring ways to offer purposeful and soulful travel experiences. 'The Shoonyam Retreat' with Dr. Mickey Mehta is more than a wellness retreat--it's a journey inward, anchored in one of the most spiritual places in the world. We're proud to pioneer this initiative at Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya."

Dr. Mickey Mehta shared his vision for the campaign, "Death has no right over life - it is only the culmination of disease, and disease is the outcome of choice. Choose evolution over entropy. Since change is constant, be the choreographer of your own change. The Shoonyam Retreat in Bodhgaya offers a sacred space to rediscover yourself -- beyond healing, towards feeling whole, alive, and liberated. With Sarovar's support, we invite you to walk this path of evolution."

Each session is limited to 100 guests to ensure an intimate and personalised experience. An early bird discount of 10% is available for bookings made until 12th of September. There is an additional 10% discount for bulk bookings (of 5 rooms ad more). The first session begins on 9th October 2025.

Bookings are now open.

To reserve your spot or learn more about The Shoonyam Retreat, visit www.sarovarhotels.com/offers/the-shoonyam-retreat.html.

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest-growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the company manages over 140 operational hotels in 87 destinations across India, Nepal, and Africa, under the Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. Sarovar Hotels covers the 3, 4, and 5-star spectrum and also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division for business schools and corporate institutions.

With 17 regional sales & reservations offices across India, Sarovar Hotels is among the country's most diverse hotel management companies. Sarovar Hotels is part of the Paris-headquartered Group Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, managing a portfolio of 1700 hotels across 60 countries.

Antar is a ground-breaking digital wellness experience designed to make you healthier, whole, and healed like never before.

Envisioned and mentored by Dr. Mickey Mehta, the pioneer of holistic health in India, it transcends fleeting wellness trends, offering a transformative journey rooted in self-awareness, holistic well-being, and sustainable health. With a focus on customization and individualization, Antar offers a highly personalized wellness experience that adapts to your unique needs.

Derived from ancient wisdom, "Antar" means inner essence, the core of who we truly are. In a world driven by quick-fix wellness fads, Antar takes a different path, seamlessly integrating ancient philosophies with modern science to unlock your full potential, physically, mentally, and emotionally. It's more than just fitness or mindfulness; it's a deep, immersive experience that fosters lasting change.

