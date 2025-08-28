SASMOS Secures Growth Capital from A91 Partners to Drive Global Aerospace & Defence Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: SASMOS Group Secures Growth Capital from A91 Partners to Accelerate Expansion. A91 Partners has acquired a significant minority stake by investing in SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd ('SASMOS'), a leading global manufacturing, design, and development company in the Aerospace & Defence sector. This investment will accelerate SASMOS's growth agenda across R & D, new product development, global expansions and strategic initiatives.

Headquartered in Bangalore, SASMOS is engaged with global OEMs and Partners in design, development, manufacturing and supply of (a) Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems to Aerospace & Defence industry

(b) Fibre Optic Solutions for Hyperscalars, Co-located and Enterprise Data Centres and (c) Electronics Integration Solutions (EIS) and complex systems to Aerospace & Defence industry.

SASMOS has received several awards and recognition from across the stakeholder community, including the Government of India, Customers, and Suppliers for Engineering, Quality and Manufacturing Excellence.

SASMOS is run by an exceptional management team with diverse qualifications, vast & relevant experience, and impressive contributions to this Industry.

Speaking on this occasion, H G Chandrasekhar, Managing Director, SASMOS HET Group, said, "This investment by A91Partners is a significant milestone in our next phase of journey to develop SASMOS into a global partner of choice in aerospace, defence, and fibre-optic connectivity. Over the past 17 years, we have built strong foundations in technology, quality, corporate governance, and customer trust. With A91 joining our board, we are primed to accelerate our growth through new products, deeper R & D focus, and strategic global partnerships. Together, we are committed to being future-ready and to creating enduring & enhancing value for all our stakeholders - customers, partners, employees and society at large"

Abhay Pandey of A91said "We are delighted to partner with SASMOS in its next phase of growth. SASMOS has built deep capabilities across aerospace, defence, and fibre-optic connectivity, earning the trust of marquee global customers. The company's ability to combine strong engineering expertise with global execution capabilities makes it a unique and valuable player. We look forward to supporting SASMOS leadership team as they continue to scale their businesses and expand their global footprint."

Steer Advisors (www.steeradvisors.in) was the Sole Transaction Advisor on the deal.

AboutA91

A91is a Mumbai-based growth-stage investment firm. The firm acts as a patient, deeply invested partner for founders building category-leading, enduring businesses. Across sectors like technology, consumer (including energy-efficient appliances and fintech), healthcare, and industrials, A91 backs ambitious companies with capital, governance, and strategic support.

About Steer Advisors (www.steeradvisors.in)

Steer Advisors is an established Investment Bank and Corporate Advisory firm with having presence in India and abroad. While Steer Advisors operates across eight Industry segments, in the Aerospace & Defence sector, they have been one of the earliest in India since 201,4, having represented Joint Ventures, M & A, and Growth Capital deals in the Aerospace and Defence segment while actively pursuing opportunities in the domain of Electronics, EMS, Space and Satcom as well, among other segments.

