SATYA MicroCapital Limited Advances its Vision of Serving 10 mn Households by 2030

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: SATYA MicroCapital Limited, NBFC-MFI for micro entrepreneurs, has announced its vision to serve 10 million households by 2030. The target aligns with its vision of fostering entrepreneurship and financial independence, particularly among women-led enterprises. The brand strategizes to expand its geographical network by opening more branches across the country in order to move forward towards materialising the vision.

* SATYA MicroCapital to serve 10 Mn households by 2030

* The brand launches Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2025

* SATYA is present across 26 states, 350 districts, covering the smallest of the villages

The launch of its vision is aimed at uplifting underprivileged families across the country and providing them with access to affordable financial resources and seamless opportunities for economic growth. With a steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and social impact, SATYA MicroCapital seeks to bring about positive change in the lives of millions of underserved communities living at the bottom of the pyramid. By facilitating tailored financial solutions, including microloans and other financial services, SATYA aims to support entrepreneurship, boost household incomes, and foster sustainable development.

SATYA MicroCapital's holistic approach to microfinance emphasizes human touch, inclusivity, transparency, and sustainability. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, SATYA aspires to reach more individuals in remote and underserved areas, ensuring that no one is left behind on the path to financial independence.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital, said, "At SATYA, our vision is to be a catalyst for the socio-economic upliftment & economic empowerment of 10 million households by the year 2030. By expanding financial access and fostering entrepreneurship, especially among women, we are not just providing loans--we are enabling dreams, strengthening communities, and building a self-reliant India. Every loan we disburse is a step toward a more empowered future, where financial inclusion drives real, lasting change. Through our innovative financial products and dedicated team, we are determined to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it the most."

SATYA MicroCapital has consistently championed aspiring microentrepreneurs across MSME landscape throughout the length and breadth of the country, with a special focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. It has also launched the fifth edition of the Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2025. The Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards serve as a key pillar in this mission, recognizing and celebrating women who have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and leadership in their business journeys.

Instituted in honor of Late Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Das, affectionately known as the "Mother of Indian Microfinance," the awards commemorate her legacy of empowering women entrepreneurs and breaking barriers in the financial sector. As a former Director on SATYA MicroCapital's Board, her life and work continue to inspire thousands of women to take charge of their economic destinies.

The awards are more than just recognition--they are a catalyst for transformation, encouraging women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, inspire communities, and contribute to India's socio-economic fabric. By fostering financial inclusion and business growth, SATYA MicroCapital continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship.

The awards are open to women entrepreneurs from across India who have been actively engaged in any economic activity for at least three years. Eligible candidates can submit their nominations via SATYA MicroCapital's official website, along with a business profile and relevant documentation. The deadline for entries is May 31, 2025.

As SATYA MicroCapital marches towards its ambitious vision of uplifting 10 million households by 2030, initiatives like the Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards reaffirm its role as a transformative force in India's financial landscape. By empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening financial inclusion, SATYA is not only shaping businesses but also enabling resilient, self-reliant communities.

About SATYA MicroCapital Limited

Established in October 2016, and headquartered in the capital city of New Delhi, SATYA initiated the course of its operational journey in January 2017. With the foremost and fundamental goal of empowering rural women, both digitally and financially, SATYA has come a long way since its incorporation. The organization's firm belief in modern technology and its potential to increase efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance overall customer experience is apparent in its adoption of the most cutting-edge innovations to power its operations. SATYA has established its terrestrial footprints via an operational network of 850+ branches in nearly 65,000 villages across 26 states.

At present, SATYA is furnishing its affordable micro credit services to more than 16.5 lakhs women entrepreneurs from rural and semi-urban areas who are excluded from traditional banking channels. SATYA is integrally concentrated towards building their financial capacity and ability to grow to financial self-sufficiency. The taskforce of more than 9000+ employees is playing an intrinsic role in SATYA's ongoing growth trajectory. In addition to yielding financial aid to unbanked sections of the population, SATYA MicroCapital consistently associates with institutions of the same wavelength to disseminate the importance of digital and financial literacy in rural areas. To know more, please visit: satyamicrocapital.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)