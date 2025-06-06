Save Earth Mission Sets Guinness World Record with "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" Campaign Under PM Modi's Vision for a Greener India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: In a historic feat that blends emotion, patriotism, and environmental action, Save Earth Mission has officially set a Guinness World Record by leading the largest single-day tree plantation drive under the nationwide campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" -- a heartfelt initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a greener, more sustainable India.

Launched as a tribute to motherhood and Mother Earth, the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" movement urged every Indian to plant a tree in the name of their mother. What began as an emotional, symbolic gesture has now etched India's name in history books, with Save Earth Mission orchestrating a record-breaking environmental campaign recognized globally.

With meticulous planning, unmatched community mobilization, and real-time geotagging technology, Save Earth Mission's India chapter coordinated simultaneous plantation drives across thousands of locations -- spanning cities, towns, rural villages, schools, universities, corporate offices, and even remote tribal areas. The mission's volunteers, environmentalists, and local leaders played a crucial role in ensuring the drive's success, marking it not just as a national achievement but a global benchmark in climate action.

"This Guinness World Record is a victory for every Indian who planted a sapling in their mother's name," said a senior official from Save Earth Mission. "We thank Prime Minister Modi for inspiring this campaign. His vision transformed a simple act into a powerful national movement, and we are proud to have executed it at this scale."

Under PM Modi's leadership, India has repeatedly emphasized sustainable development, clean energy, and climate responsibility. "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" brought this vision to life in the most personal way -- linking the universally cherished bond between a mother and child with an act of service to the planet.

Save Earth Mission's campaign stood out for its tech-enabled transparency. Every tree planted was digitally logged, geotagged, and tracked -- ensuring long-term impact rather than symbolic participation. Beyond the record-setting event, the Mission also conducted awareness workshops, school activities, and clean-climate training sessions across the country, solidifying its role as a leader in environmental action.

The campaign's emotional depth was matched by the collective force of the people. From elderly citizens to young children, families gathered in parks, schoolyards, farms, and housing societies to plant trees with love and intention. In many places, the act became a family ritual -- a tribute across generations.

As the world recognizes India's green efforts through this Guinness World Record, it sends a strong message -- that climate action in India is not limited to policies or conferences. It lives in the hearts of its people.

One tree, one mother, one historic record. Save Earth Mission has not just planted trees -- it has planted hope for generations to come.

