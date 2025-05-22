SBC Exports to Launch IPO for Mauji Trip Limited in FY 2025 26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: SBC Exports Ltd (BSE - 542725, NSE - SBC), engaged in the business of manufacturing and exports of garments, IT, manpower supply and Services & Tour Operator Services is planning to launch initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Mauji Trip Ltd in the current financial year of 2025-26. The Board of Directors on 21 May 2025 approved the proposal to launch a public issue. Details and terms of the issue, issue size, will be announced in due course, subject to approval.

This strategic initiative is aimed at unlocking value for the shareholders, strengthening the capital base of Mauji Trip Limited, and supporting its future growth plans. Mauji Trip Limited operates in the travel and tourism segment, and the proposed IPO is expected to significantly enhance its brand visibility and provide the financial momentum needed to scale its operations. The company will begin the process of evaluating and initiating the necessary steps for a proposed public issue of the company during the current financial year. This proposal is subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

The board of directors also approved the company's Q4 and FY 2024-25 results. For the full year ended March 31, 2025, the company earned a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 300.04 crore, which is approximately 43.28% higher than Rs. 209.40 crore earned in the previous year. The company had earned a net profit of Rs. 13.36 crore after tax, which is 41.52% higher than Rs. 9.44 crore earned in the previous year. The board also approved re-appointment of Mr. Govind Ji Gupta as Managing Director for another term of five years, subject to shareholder approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Highlights:-

* During Q4FY25, company's PAT grew 21.07% Y-o-Y to Rs. 4.01 crore; Revenues were up 38.82% to Rs. 96.29 crore

* IPO of Mauji Trips Lts is aimed at unlocking value for the shareholders of SBC Exports; Supporting the long-term growth and expansion plans of Mauji Trip along with Strengthening the capital base

* Board approved Tie- ups with Major E-Commerce Platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra & Meesho in order to establish Online Retail presence in the Country.

Board approved Re-appointment of Mr. Govind Ji Gupta as Managing Director for another term of five years, subject to shareholder approval in the ensuing AGM

For Q4 of FY 2024-25 ended March 2025, company achieved a revenue of Rs. 96.29 crore, which is approximately 38.82% higher than Rs. 69.36 crore earned in the same period last year. Net profit of the company during Q4FY25 was reported at Rs. 4.01 crore, which is 21.07% higher than Rs. 3.31 crore earned in the same period last year.

Company has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon India for the listing and sale of its apparel products on the Amazon online platform. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing the Company's digital footprint and leveraging e-commerce channels to expand its retail reach across India. The collaboration with Amazon will enable the Company to offer its wide range of apparel products directly to consumers, thereby increasing accessibility and brand visibility.

Furthermore, the Company is actively engaged in discussions with other major online retail platforms such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Meesho to explore additional opportunities for listing its complete portfolio of apparel products. These initiatives are in line with the Company's strategy to strengthen its online retail presence and tap into the growing demand for e-commerce in the fashion and lifestyle segment.

