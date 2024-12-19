SBI General Insurance Goes Live with BUSINESSNEXT Platform to Enhance Customer Engagement and Operational Efficiency

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading General Insurance companies, has successfully implemented the BUSINESSNEXT platform, a specialized Insurance Customer Relationship and Experience Management (CRM) solution, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey.

This strategic launch empowers SBIG employees to deliver a superior and seamless insurance experience to its customers across India. The collaboration with BUSINESSNEXT aims to revolutionize customer journeys and boost operational efficiency on a large scale.

Key Highlights of BUSINESSNEXT Implementation:

The BUSINESSNEXT platform is seamlessly integrated with 20 different systems to ensure a unified and efficient operational workflow. There are Advanced Lead and Campaign Management features for automatic prioritization of leads and rating based on campaign sources for ensuring targeted and effective marketing efforts. Contact Centre (CC) and Learning Management System (LMS) teams are added to the complaints workflow, ensuring prompt and efficient resolution of customer issues. There are significant enhancements for Net Promoter Score (NPS) tracking, specifically tailored for servicing and renewals, ensuring a continuous improvement in customer satisfaction. The platform enables user groups like branch operations and underwriters to operate seamlessly across various channels. Straight Through Processes (STP) have been built-in via an API layer for higher First Contact Resolutions (FCR) ensuring accurate and quick processing. It also provides pre-issuance support for digital sales, enhancing the customer acquisition process.

The BUSINESSNEXT platform underscores the company's commitment to adopting state-of-the-art technology solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to integrate the BUSINESSNEXT platform into our operations," said Pankaj Pandey, Chief Information Officer, SBI General Insurance. "This will not only strengthen our service delivery but also ensure that we continue to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers."

Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT, said, "Our partnership with SBI General Insurance highlights the transformative potential of purpose-built CRM solutions in the insurance sector. This deployment allows SBIG to deliver personalized experiences at scale while adapting to evolving market dynamics."

For more information or to request a personalized demo of the BUSINESSNEXT platform, visit www.businessnext.com.

SBI General Insurance (SBIG), one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. SBIG position themselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since establishment in 2009, SBIG's expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence of over 146 branches in 2024. In FY 2023-24, SBI General Insurance achieved significant growth, with a notable 17% increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP), reaching INR 12,731 crores.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named the winner in the Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, SBIG was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with Leadership in banking, Insurance and financial services globally. It is recognized as a Leader by Forrester Wave reports and featured in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 9 years running. BUSINESSNEXT suite comprises CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT, and WORKNEXT which are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It also comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and have superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users financial services, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarters and R & D center in Noida India, and USA headquarters in Raleigh, with footprint across EMEA, APAC and North America.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)