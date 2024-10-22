Schmitten Luxury Chocolates Launches Heartwarming AadhiAadhiDiwali Campaign Spreading Joy

PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 22: As Diwali approaches, Schmitten Chocolates is igniting a wave of compassion with its heartfelt #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign, a meaningful initiative aimed at spreading joy and fostering a sense of belonging. The campaign celebrates the festival of lights with a dual purpose: bringing joy to homeless children by becoming their 'parents for a day' and sharing the warmth of family with residents of old age homes by being their 'children for a day.' The #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign encourages the community to become beacons of light for those without families to celebrate with during the festive season. By spending time with orphaned children and elderly residents, the initiative fosters human connection, reminding us that the true essence of Diwali lies in love, care, and togetherness.

Emotional Storytelling in the Campaign's Ad

The campaign's ad beautifully portrays a couple reminiscing about their cherished Diwali moments. The wife, immersed in nostalgic memories, recalls the joy of celebrating with children, elders, and guests but now feels the emptiness in their home. In a heartwarming twist, her friends arrive with a box of chocolates and a large carton, symbolizing a greater purpose. The husband promises to make this Diwali special with the gift of Moments. The ad captures emotional moments with a powerful message about spreading happiness through giving and adding light to others' lives.

Mausam Desai, Director of Schmitten Chocolates, shared: "While conventional Diwali commercials typically showcase family celebrations, our #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign encourages everyone to celebrate with those who are often overlooked. Bringing light into their lives is a true testament to the spirit of Diwali. Schmitten believes that everyone deserves to feel special during the festival, and this campaign is a step toward spreading Diwali's warmth to every heart."

Priyanshi Nair, Marketing Head of Schmitten Chocolates, added: "In a world that can often feel fragmented, the #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign reminds us to spark joy within ourselves and spread it to others. This heartfelt exchange beautifully reflects our brand's message: 'Diya Nahi, Roshni Manate Hai; Days Nahi, Moments Manate Hai,' redefining Diwali by adding moments of happiness to the lives of those who need it most."

The #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign reflects Schmitten Chocolates' commitment to community building and making a positive impact. The brand invites individuals to step forward and create a festive environment filled with warmth, smiles, and the joy of togetherness.

Join Schmitten Chocolates this Diwali to share the sweetness of the festival by redefining the essence of Deepawali with happy moments in others' lives.

To learn more about the #AadhiAadhiDiwali campaign, watch the heartwarming ad film here visit website www.schmitten.co and follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #AadhiAadhiDiwali.

About Schmitten Chocolates:

Schmitten Chocolates is one of India's premier chocolate brands, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious range of chocolates. With a passion for quality and innovation, Schmitten strives to create memorable experiences for chocolate lovers. Beyond delivering exceptional products, the brand is committed to making a difference through meaningful campaigns that bring joy to the community.

Client: Schmitten Chocolates

* Jayesh Desai, Founder and Chairman of Rajhans Group of Industries

* Mausam Desai, Director

* Priyanshi Nair, Marketing Head

* Srishti Jain & Kavya Shah, Brand Custodians

Credits: Creative Writer: Kumar Ganesan | Director: Puneet Sharma | Production House: Foot Candle

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)