Schneider Electric India announces Open Automation Movement: Empowering Industries for Complete Digital Transformation and Flexible Integration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and nextgen automation, has launched the Open Automation Movement, a bold initiative aimed at liberalizing industrial automation and making it more accessible through Open, software-defined automation. The software-driven, vendor-agnostic automation solutions from Schneider Electric enable industries to move beyond rigid, closed systems, empowering them with plug-and-play capabilities, seamless data flow, and greater operational flexibility. By embracing open automation, industries can enhance performance and agility, driving greater engineering efficiency and future-proofs operations for maximum effectiveness and innovation, marking a significant step-change in how industrial systems are designed, operated, and optimized.

This movement by Schneider Electric is a nationwide call to action, bringing together industry bodies, industry leaders, engineers, developers and other stakeholders to create greater awareness and adoption of open, software defined automation as customers strive for greater operational agility, digital transformation and sustainability acceleration in India.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "The key to unlocking India's Viksit Bharat potential lies in the bold shift towards intelligent, sustainable, and future-proof industrialization. Our call for Software-defined Open Automation is more than a technological advancement; it's an invitation for India Inc. to break free from the limitations of the legacy systems and embrace a new era of liberalisation of industrial automation backed by interoperability, vendor independence and enabling robust data extraction. Thus, we provide the connectivity needed for advanced analytics, both at the edge and in the cloud. We believe this is the bedrock upon which India will build its thriving Industries of the Future, where software empowers unprecedented agility and scalability."

India's industrial revolution, crucial for its global economic ambitions, demands a break from legacy automation. The outdated infrastructures, characterized by single-vendor lock-in and complex maintenance, impede the operational resilience, flexibility, and data transparency demanded by today's market. Recognizing the importance of this critical juncture, Schneider Electric's Open Automation Movement aims to be a catalyst for this industrial transformation, by creating a robust ecosystem involving industry leaders, policymakers, engineers, and developers, all committed towards democratizing automation. The cornerstone of this movement is Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert (EAE), a solution that fundamentally decouples hardware from software, facilitating flexible system design, faster integration, and effortless scalability.

"This isn't an incremental improvement; the move to Open, Software Defined Automation is a fundamental revolution in industrial operations," states Arvind Kakru, Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India. "With EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert, Schneider Electric is architecting truly interoperable and modular systems that shatter vendor dependencies, accelerate engineering, and seamlessly bridge the IT-OT divide for optimized lifecycles. Open Automation is the catalyst empowering India to forge resilient, efficient, and sustainable industrial ecosystems, where digitalization drives precise control for radical energy reduction. By orchestrating industrial systems and enabling robust data flow for advanced analytics, we're simplifying complexity and aligning with IT standards to boost performance and resilience. Our core principles - application-centricity, seamless IT/OT integration, and asset-centricity - deliver superior efficiency, resilience, and reduced total cost of ownership."

Elaborating more on this initiative, Rajat Abbi, Vice President- Marketing, Schneider Electric India, states, "Through this initiative, we are demonstrating our strong commitment and responsibility towards liberalizing industrial automation. Through the Open Automation movement, Schneider Electric is leading the charge in empowering Industries to become bolder through flexible and future-ready operations. We will be using all relevant marketing touchpoints to take this campaign to the market and demonstrate the true benefits of switching to the open, software defined automation."

Schneider Electric is working closely with stakeholders from key sectors for this movement including Water & Wastewater, Consumer Packaged Goods, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences and many more. Leading industry players have joined the movement already, reflecting strong momentum across the Industrial landscape. The Open, Software defined Automation Movement will also play a key role in supporting small and medium enterprises by offering them access to flexible, cost-effective technologies that were once out of reach due to vendor lock-ins and high infrastructure costs.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software, and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)