Schneider Electric India Wins Golden Peacock Award for Best-in-Class Energy Efficiency

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 13: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and NextGen automation, has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for exceptional energy efficiency initiatives at its Chennai plant. This covers exceptional performance in various areas such as energy policies, training & performance monitoring practices, energy conservation and improvement efforts, and communication of best practices. These efforts have resulted in an impressive ~ 33 per cent improvement in energy efficiency over the past three years, leading to a substantial reduction of 6,368 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Through focused energy-efficiency initiatives, 1/3rd of the plant's energy now comes from renewable sources, aligning with Schneider Electric's goal of reaching 100 per cent green energy usage within five years. This outstanding accomplishment underscores the plant's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, " At Schneider Electric, we believe that electrification is the most potent tool for decarbonization. We understand that technology-infused, energy-efficient factories are pivotal for manufacturers to drive innovation and attain operational excellence. Our dedication to sustainability remains resolute, and we are immensely proud of the acknowledgment of our Chennai plant's energy efficiency initiatives, exemplified by the prestigious Golden Peacock Award. This accolade is a testament to our endeavours in shaping the factories of the future, and we are committed to setting similar high standards throughout our 31 factories in the country."

Venkat Garimella, Vice President - Sustainability, Schneider Electric India, added, "At the core of Schneider Electric's heritage lies a steadfast dedication to energy efficiency and a sustainable tomorrow. Our pride stems from ongoing investments in technological innovations and progress, coupled with a robust approach to responsible energy management across our factories, products, and services. By nurturing a culture that champions energy-efficient practices and decarbonization, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of environmental distinction. Over the next five years, Schneider Electric will unwaveringly follow its definitive path to embracing 100 per cent renewable energy. Through this accolade, we take immense pride in setting the standard for the creation of greener, sustainable smart factories."

Building energy-efficient and sustainable factories in India aligns with Schneider Electric commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation. Embracing sustainable practices not only benefits the environment but also contributes to long-term cost savings and a positive impact on local communities. Schneider Electric currently has 31 factories in India and has targeted an investment of ~Rs 3200* Crore in expanding its Industrial footprint with the addition of ~1,200,000 sq.ft. up to 2026, as part of its continued commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be a trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation, and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI-enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software, and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)