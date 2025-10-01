Schneider Electric Unveils Festive Edition of \'Bring Home the Smart\' Campaign with Innovative Home Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of festive edition of 'Bring Home the Smart' campaign. Designed to capture the joy and spirit of the festive season, the campaign inspires consumers to make every upgrade a smart one by seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

Festivals in India are traditionally associated with shopping, home renovation, and bringing in new products that add joy and prosperity to households. Schneider Electric is tapping into this natural consumer instinct with the message that smarter upgrades can transform the everyday living experiences. From making homes healthier with Miluz Zeta switches with AQI indicator, enhancing safety of appliances with Miluz Zeta Voltage Surge Protector, USB A+C chargers providing seamless connectivity to every smartphone purchase, to enjoying a more connected and energy efficient living with Wiser Smart Home Automation range, the company is empowering consumers to create homes that combine warmth, style, and intelligence.

Speaking on the launch, Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said, "Festivals in India are about new beginnings and creating joyful experiences with our loved ones. Through this campaign, we are bringing to life our belief that every upgrade in the home can be meaningful when made smarter. From stylish switch designs that complement festive renovations to automation solutions that add ease and efficiency, we are here to make homes more comfortable, connected, and ready for the future. We want consumers to see that technology can truly elevate the way they celebrate and live."

The original campaign "Bring home the smart" was given a festive twist with the launch of three films that capture how technology can make everyday living smarter. The campaign is being amplified across all major cities through various marketing touchpoints. The company is also strengthening its e-commerce presence to provide consumers with a seamless buying journey, making it easier than ever to upgrade their homes during the festive season.

Commenting on the campaign, Sumati Sahgal, Vice President, Retail, Schneider Electric India stated, "Festivals in India are a time for families to come together and celebrate traditions filled with joy. Our 'Bring Home the Smart' campaign embodies this celebration by showcasing how integrated smart technologies can transform our living spaces into efficient, convenient, and secure environments. We firmly believe technology should improve quality of life while enhancing the way people honour their traditions. Smarter homes are a present-day reality, enhancing our everyday lives in countless ways. This campaign aims to make smart living accessible and meaningful for every Indian household during this festive season and beyond."

The festive edition of 'Bring Home the Smart' campaign is not only about smart home solutions but also about aligning with the aspirations of modern Indian households. By reaching in-market audiences and expanding relevance among consumers who are upgrading appliances or refurbishing their homes this season, Schneider Electric continues to bridge tradition with innovation. This festive edition 'Bring Home the Smart'.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

- Schneider Electric Miluz ZeTa Switches:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YV1a9PMDVo

- Schneider Electric Wiser Home Automation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84L4-3F5KB4

- Schneider Electric USB A + C Socket By Miluz ZeTa:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq6SsiyarKk

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)