School Students Complete Gen-i Industry Internship; YuviPep Student Innovators Reach Dubai Summit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: School students doing structured industry internships, defending research before experts, and pitching innovation ideas on a global stage in Dubai is no longer a rare exception. It is beginning to reflect a new model of early professional learning now emerging among a section of Indian schools and parents.

The latest Gen-i Industry Internship Cohort 3.0, enabled by YuviPep, has concluded with 64 students selected from more than 2,000 applicants across 55 schools in South India. Students from Grades 5 to 11 worked in defined roles across research, product, and media tracks, handling real problem statements, using professional tools, and presenting outcomes before industry reviewers.

The projects were built around real students and societal contexts. Research teams studied changing food choices among urban school students, redesigning waste management systems, and how AI and digital tools are being used for schoolwork. Product and media teams developed civic sense comic books in manga and pop art formats, youth tourism concepts for foreign teens visiting India, documentary work on urban childhood challenges, and safety focused technology prototypes.

From the same student innovation and mentorship ecosystem, two young innovators, Adhya KV and Jaswin Baweja, presented their solutions at the ISF Junicorn Global Summit 2026 in Dubai after progressing through mentor evaluation and national selection. Adhya has innovated "Feel the Beat," a wearable solution that enables deaf children to experience music through vibration and visual patterns. Jaswin has built SmartGroww, an AI powered precision irrigation concept.

Sharing her learning from the Dubai summit, Adhya said, "I pitched my innovation to global mentors and received direct feedback on my presentation, research depth, and product direction. I built international connections and understood how ideas must be refined for real world impact and scale."

Mentors and parents observed that the strongest outcomes across the internship were visible in student behaviour, ownership, communication, and decision making. Participants were required to justify choices with evidence, work with unfamiliar teams, accept critical feedback, and refine their ideas through multiple review rounds. Key learning values included ethical reasoning, sustainability awareness, inclusivity, collaboration discipline, and practical problem solving.

The final office presentation day held on February 7 placed students in formal review settings where they answered expert questions and defended their approach. Industry reviewers noted unusual clarity, seriousness, and accountability for the age group, especially in projects connected to real challenges.

Student intern Neeti said, "Yesterday was the epitome of learning for me. I developed crucial skills for my future such as public communication, teamwork, collaboration, and analytical reasoning when experts questioned our research. The experience gave me real confidence to present and defend my work."

Intern Miruthiksha said, "It was an incredible learning journey. I learned how to approach problem statements, use tools properly, collaborate with my team, and contribute to a shared purpose. Spending a full day in a professional organization environment was a first-time experience that helped me understand how real work happens."

With only 64 selections from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants, educators note that demand for structured early industry and innovation exposure is rising, as more students and parents seek learning experiences that build judgement, responsibility, and future decision-making ability, not just academic scores.

