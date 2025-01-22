SCMS Pune Invites Future Leaders: Apply for the BBA Program via SET 2025

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, a premier institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for its prestigious Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Programme. Prospective students must apply through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), a mandatory step for admission. The registration deadline for the SET 2025 exam is April 12, 2025. Students are encouraged to visit the official SCMS Pune website for detailed information on the admission process, important dates, and programme structure.

Admission Process:

* Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have completed their XII or equivalent course in any discipline from a recognised Board/Council/University with a minimum of 50% marks for the general (open) category and 45% marks for SC and ST category students.

* Entrance Examination: Prospective students are required to appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET-General), followed by an online Personal Interaction (PI). The SET is scheduled for May 5 and May 11, 2025.

* Application Deadline: The last date for online registration and payment for SET is April 12, 2025.

Programme Highlights:

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, SCMS Pune offers a flexible four-year BBA programme with multiple entry and exit options, providing students with the adaptability to tailor their educational journey. Students can choose from seven industry-relevant specializations, including Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, International Business, Accounting & Finance, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, and Environment Management, equipping them with the skills required in today's dynamic business environment.

The curriculum integrates opportunities for semester exchange programmes with foreign universities, fostering a global perspective among students. SCMS Pune provides a competitive learning environment through seminars, conclaves, case studies, and field trips, enhancing students' understanding and practical application of management concepts.

"Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune stands at the forefront of undergraduate management education in Pune, offering unparalleled opportunities for students to shape their future careers. With our unique cafeteria approach to specialization, we empower students to tailor their education to their aspirations, laying the groundwork for their journey as industry leaders, entrepreneurs, or post-graduate scholars. Being recognized as one of the best BBA colleges in Pune inspires us to continue fostering excellence and innovation in every student.", said Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS, Pune

Success Outcome:

* Placement Rate: Achieved an impressive 96.96% placement record for the academic year 2023-24.

* Top Salary Packages: Secured the highest domestic offer of Rs10 LPA and a median of Rs6.90 LPA. Regarding international placements, SCMS Pune has recorded the highest international package of INR 17.25 LPA.

* Prestigious Recruiters: Attracted leading organisations like KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, Accenture, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Zomato, and more, offering diverse roles.

* Global Reach: Empowering students for international careers through dynamic learning approaches, internships, and a robust global alumni network.

About SCMS, Pune

Established in 2004, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune, is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The institute is dedicated to providing quality management education at the undergraduate level, fostering the development of future business leaders and entrepreneurs.

SCMS, Pune provides students with global exposure through programs like the Global Immersion Programme (GIP), allowing them to earn credits at partner universities abroad. Additionally, Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) projects with institutions in Brazil, USA, UK and Philippines offer opportunities for joint online projects across diverse subjects. SCMS Pune provides a fertile ground for young researchers through the Student Research Conclave every year.

Take the first step towards a successful future by registering for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) today.

Visit the official SCMS Pune website to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)