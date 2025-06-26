Seamless, Secure, Smart: PhonePe & Matrix Redefine Travel with Insurance + eSIM

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 26: Travel just got smarter. In a groundbreaking partnership, PhonePe and Matrix Cellular have joined forces to ensure every journey abroad is both safe and seamlessly connected. Every PhonePe travel insurance purchase now comes with a bonus: a complimentary Matrix eSIM preloaded with 512MB of global roaming data. That means you're insured and instantly online the moment you land no SIM swaps, no setup delays.

This collaboration goes beyond convenience; it's a bold move toward a truly digital travel experience. With Matrix's simplified eSIM activation process, PhonePe's travel insurance customers gain instant connectivity and peace of mind making international travel hassle-free and worry-proof.

Why this partnership matters for travelers:

No more airport SIM hunts or activation delays

512MB free global data to message, map, and check-in instantly

Trusted travel insurance and connectivity bundled into one simple step

Digital-first experience from purchase to activation

Matrix Cellular, India's trusted name in international travel connectivity since 1995, offers a full suite of services from eSIMs and global data packs to international SIMs and travel insurance across 150+ countries. Designed for business travelers, students, and leisure tourists, Matrix ensures effortless connectivity and support wherever you go.

The partnership between Matrix Cellular and PhonePe marks a strategic move to enhance travel by combining the best of both worlds. Tapping into PhonePe's massive user base over 600 million strong Matrix gains direct access to one of India's most engaged digital audiences.

This makes Matrix's eSIM a go-to connectivity solution for international travelers. It also brings the simplicity of hassle-free eSIM activation to the fingertips of millions who may be new to the concept.

India's appetite for international travel is soaring. In 2023 alone, Indian nationals made nearly 28 million outbound trips. By 2028, this number could reach 39 million annually. But with this surge comes new challenges like staying connected from the moment you land and securing comprehensive travel insurance.

The PhonePe-Matrix partnership addresses both. With 512MB of free global roaming data bundled with every travel insurance purchase, travelers are protected and connected instantly. No more connectivity issues or SIM-card struggles at arrival airports just smooth, secure, digital-first travel.

Adventure awaits now with protection you can rely on and data you don't need to think twice about.

PhonePe and Matrix: Smarter Travel Starts Here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)