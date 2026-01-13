SEBI Highlights Record Investor Growth and Technology-Driven Reforms at ANMI's 15th International Capital Market Convention

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13: The 15th International Capital Market Convention (ICMC 2026), organised by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), brought together India's capital market regulators, market infrastructure institutions, intermediaries and industry leaders to deliberate on the theme "Tech, Trade & Trust - Shaping the Future of India's Capital Markets."

India's capital markets are witnessing unprecedented scale, investor participation and technology-led transformation, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Mr. Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the 15th International Capital Market Convention (ICMC 2026) organised by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in Chennai.

Addressing the inaugural session, Mr. Pandey noted that the number of unique investors has grown from 4.3 crore in FY20 to 13.7 crore, reflecting rising trust and deeper financial inclusion. In the first nine months of the current financial year alone, ₹1.7 lakh crore was mobilised through 311 IPOs, taking total equity mobilisation beyond ₹3.8 lakh crore.

Highlighting SEBI's focus on optimum regulation, Mr. Pandey said technology is central to easing compliance while strengthening investor protection. He outlined key reforms including the Stock Brokers Regulations, 2026, simplified reporting through a common platform, rationalisation of penalties, and a revised framework to address technical glitches--especially benefitting smaller intermediaries.

"Technology has fundamentally reshaped Indian capital markets, but trust remains the foundation. Growth must be resilient, inclusive and secure," he said, adding that SEBI is increasingly using AI and SupTech tools to enhance real-time supervision, detect market abuse and combat cyber fraud.

Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India, highlighted the importance of deep, liquid, and technology-driven markets in enabling broad-based participation and efficient capital formation. "India's stock markets are well-regulated, resilient, and structurally strong, offering investors a reliable platform for long-term wealth creation."

Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & CEO, BSE Ltd, spoke about the need for strong market architecture, governance, and continuous innovation to ensure long-term market credibility.

Mr. Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & CEO, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), highlighted the role of depositories in ensuring settlement efficiency, asset safety, and investor confidence in a growing digital market ecosystem.

The convention also featured insights from market infrastructure leaders. Mr. Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL, highlighted the growth of over 15.47 crore DEMAT accounts as a strong indicator of investor trust, enabled by digital simplicity and systems now accessible in 23 Indian languages.

Commodity market leaders, including Dr. Arun Raste, Managing Director & CEO, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), emphasized the role of robust commodity markets in supporting price discovery, hedging, and India's agri and non-agri value chains.

Themed sessions on Tech, Trade and Trust examined emerging technologies, market structure, trading practices and investor protection, while a fireside chat offered perspectives on navigating global volatility and regulatory evolution.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Mr. Hemant Kakkar, Convener, 15th International Capital Market Convention and Director, National Council, ANMI, followed by the Presidential Address by Mr. Krishnamurthy Suresh, National President, ANMI. Session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Kamlesh Shroff, Alternate President, ANMI, who summed up the wisdom of dignitaries as a collective emphasis on aligning technology, market integrity, and investor confidence to build a resilient and globally competitive capital market ecosystem.

The convention concluded with a shared emphasis on aligning technology, trade and trust to build a capital market ecosystem that is resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive.

About ANMI

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is a pan-India body representing trading members across major national stock exchanges. ANMI works closely with regulators, exchanges and market institutions to promote fair practices, market development and investor confidence. With active participation in global capital market forums, ANMI plays a key role in shaping policy dialogue and strengthening India's capital market ecosystem through advocacy, research and industry engagement.

For more information on ANMI please contact:

Mr. Krishnamurthy Suresh, National President, ANMI- 97899 81888

