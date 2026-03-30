Sensodyne India rolls out 'Know Your Dental Age' Campaign

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 30: Sensodyne, Haleon's leading oral care brand, is strengthening its commitment to better oral health in India with the launch of its 'Know Your Dental Age' initiative, placing the concept of Dental Age at the forefront of proactive care. India continues to face a significant oral health gap, with 9 in 10 people experiencing dental issues and most seeking treatment only when symptoms become severe. To drive early awareness and encourage preventive habits, Sensodyne has partnered with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to introduce the Dental Age Test - a unique oral health and wellbeing tool that helps people understand whether their teeth are aging faster than they should. Accessible through a quick QR scan, it highlights potential concerns and provides simple, actionable steps to manage them, empowering individuals to take timely action and prioritize everyday oral health.

Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, led the launch in Delhi, underscoring the government's commitment to making oral healthcare a public health priority. She was joined by Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. General Secretary, Indian Dental Association (IDA), and Mr. Kedar Lele, CEO India and President India Subcontinent, Haleon. Together, they flagged off the initiative, demonstrating the power of public-private collaboration in shaping a healthier and better-informed India.

To extend the reach of Dental Age across the country, Sensodyne is also bringing screenings to select Vande Bharat Express routes. Leveraging the wide passenger base of these trains, the effort is making oral health information more accessible for 10 lakh people on the move.

Speaking at the launch, Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, said: "Oral health is fundamental to overall well-being, yet awareness and timely action remain limited. Initiatives like Sensodyne's innovative Dental Age Test are integral to bringing preventive care closer to people and encouraging early intervention. Under the National Oral Health Programme, we remain committed to expanding access to affordable, quality dental care, with prevention at the heart of our healthcare vision. Building a healthier, more informed India requires collective effort, and safeguarding oral health is a shared national responsibility."

Kedar Lele, CEO India and President India Subcontinent, Haleon, added "Oral health has long been an overlooked part of overall well-being, and our mission at Sensodyne is to help change that by making it more understood, more accessible, and more actionable for people. For over a decade, we have been empowering individuals across India to care for their oral health with confidence. Building on this year's World Oral Health Day, our new initiative leverages the Dental Age Test to give people simple, intuitive insights into how their oral health is progressing and the steps they can take early to protect it. When people have the right information at the right time, they are far more likely to take action and that is where meaningful change begins. Improving everyday oral health requires collective effort from industry, experts, and communities. Our priority will remain expanding awareness and making proactive oral care easier and more inclusive for all, staying true to Haleon's purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity."

To amplify this further, Sensodyne has rolled out a 360° multimedia effort spanning print, digital, influencer engagement, and on-ground activations. Supported by quick-commerce platforms, dental experts, fitness communities, and key consumer touchpoints, the initiative is bringing Dental Age to the forefront by making its insights easier and quicker for people to access and encouraging more individuals to take the test. You can check your Dental Age here- https://www.firststepfororalhealth.in/

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare)

Haleon is a consumer company solely focused on better everyday health. Our people, our brands, our research, our investment, and our innovation are aimed at improving the everyday health of consumers. In India, our portfolio spans key categories including Oral Health, Digestive Health, Pain Relief and Respiratory (PRS), and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) with superior brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Otrivin, Centrum, Iodex, Crocin, Parodontax and Ostocalcium.

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