SGF India Founder Kewal Ahuja Announces Three New Outlet Launches in Delhi NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 9: SGF India, the vegetarian restaurant brand known as Spice Grill Flame, has opened three new outlets in the Delhi NCR region. The new locations are in Rohini Sector 22, Gurugram Sector 37D, and Narela. The announcement was shared by Kewal Ahuja, Founder of SGF India, as the company begins its expansion plans for the year 2026.

According to the company, the new outlets are part of a planned effort to strengthen SGF's presence in areas where customer demand has been steadily increasing. Delhi NCR continues to be one of SGF India's most important markets, with several outlets already operating across the region. The addition of these three locations is expected to make the brand more accessible to customers living in fast-growing residential pockets.

Speaking about the expansion, Kewal Ahuja said, "We have seen consistent support from customers in Delhi NCR over the years. Opening three outlets at the start of the year gives us a strong base for what we plan to do in 2026. Our focus remains on serving good food and running our outlets efficiently."

The locations were chosen after studying local demand and surrounding development. Rohini Sector 22 and Narela have seen a rise in residential housing, while Gurugram Sector 37D continues to grow as a mixed residential and commercial area. SGF India stated that these factors played a key role in finalising the locations, as the company prefers areas that can support long-term operations.

Founded in 2012, SGF India has built its brand around vegetarian North Indian food and soy-based products. Its chaap items remain among the most popular offerings on the menu and have helped the brand stand out in the organised vegetarian dining space. Over time, SGF has expanded to more than 100 outlets across different parts of the country and now serves over one million meals every month.

With these new openings, SGF India is looking to further strengthen its position in North India before moving into additional markets later in the year. The company has indicated that expansion will continue in phases, with a focus on maintaining consistency across outlets rather than rapid scale alone.

About SGF India

SGF India, also known as Spice Grill Flame, is a vegetarian restaurant chain founded in 2012 by Kewal Ashwani Ahuja. The brand focuses on soy-based dishes and North Indian flavours and currently operates more than 100 outlets across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)