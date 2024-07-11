SGS Extends EN15343 Plastic Recycling Certification to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka Following its ENAC Accreditation in Spain

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: SGS is pleased to announce that it will offer the EN15343 plastic recycling traceability and assessment of conformity and recycled content product certification scheme across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, following accreditation from ENAC, granted to SGS in Spain. This accreditation, for UNE-EN-15343 certification, is a crucial step towards sustainability and regulatory compliance in Spain. This certification, required under Spain Law 7/2022 on Excise Tax on Non-Reusable Plastic Packaging, will be critical for plastic product producers and packagers.

This EN15343 certification relates to a wide range of plastic consumer and industrial products made from mechanically recycled plastics, including PET sheets, PVC films, thermoforming products, electrical and electronic products, automotive, textiles, hardlines, single use plastic (SUP) packaging products etc. This certification can be used for other European countries requesting the evidence for recycled content present in the imported plastic materials and products, to reduce the tax liabilities.

ENAC is Spain's government-appointed National Accreditation Body, which oversees European accreditation and assesses the technical competence of conformity assessment bodies, like testing and calibration labs, inspection and certification bodies, per national and international standards.

The UNE-EN-15343 certification establishes procedures for track and trace of recycled plastic content used in product manufacturing. This certification allows companies to demonstrate the percentage of recycled plastic in their products, which impacts both plastic manufacturers and packagers. With this certification, SGS can help companies comply with regulations on recycled plastic and benefit from tax advantages, under Law 7/2022 by reducing or eliminating the fee based on recycled content declarations.

Spain Law 7/2022 came into force on January 1, 2023, requiring companies to quickly adapt.

What is UNE-EN 15343:2008

This European standard specifies the procedures needed for the traceability of recycled plastics. This gives the basis for the calculation procedure for the recycled content of a product. SGS is accredited by ENAC, in accordance with the EN15343 standard, to provide certification under the following scope:

* The certification of recycled plastic content -- to demonstrate the % of the recycled plastic material present in the final product (applicable for recyclers (mechanical), converters and packers)

* The traceability of recycled plastic -- to demonstrate that recycled materials are properly sourced and treated (applicable for collectors/sorters)

Obtaining the ENAC-accredited UNE-EN-15343 certification through SGS provides several key benefits:

1. Exemption or reduction of the excise duty on non-reusable plastic packaging

2. Ensuring 'end-to-end traceability', from the beginning of the sorted waste input till the final processing in the finished product i.e. batch traceability as well as the 'recycled content' in the product

3. Contribution to the sustainable development goals, circular economy and 2030 Agenda

4. Ensuring compliance with plastic recycling and recycled content legislation

5. Reducing environmental impact and demonstrating sustainability commitment

6. As an expert in conformity assessment, plastic recycling control, and traceability, SGS is committed to helping businesses navigate the current environmental and regulatory landscape, through solutions like the UNE-EN-15343 certification.

Introduced by the Spain Law 7/2022 of April 8, 2022, a special tax on non-reusable plastic packaging (plastic tax) aims to foster a circular economy and efficient waste and contaminated soil management. Additionally, the 12-month transitional period, which permits the accreditation of recycled plastic amounts through a signed statement from the packaging manufacturer, came to an end on December 31, 2023.

"We are delighted to expand the EN15343 certification to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. This enhances our ability to promote sustainability and regulatory compliance within the plastics industry across these key South Asian markets," said Shailesh Sharma, Director - Connectivity & Products - Softlines and Hardlines, SGS India.

