Shah Capital Invests in Matrubharti

New Delhi [India], November 25: Indian language self-publishing platform Matrubharti has secured 10 per cent equity investment from Shah Capital, a US based investment firm, a milestone for the platform dedicated to fostering a community of authors and readers. The company, renowned for its self-publishing story platform in various Indian languages, consists of an expansive community comprising over 100,000 authors who have collectively published over a million stories.

Matrubharti has emerged as a universal library for story discovery in ten Indian languages, encompassing Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Urdu, and Bangla. Its focus lies in presenting longer, immersive story formats engaging its readers. It offers a diverse array of episodic novels ranging from 10 to 250 episodes across genres such as Love Stories, Horror, Fantasy, Thrillers, Detective tales, Spiritual narratives, Children's stories, and Motivational sagas, including biographies.

Authors are awarded multiple opportunities to earn, including one-time royalties on their stories and the publication of paperback books through Matrubharti, where authors garner a 25 per cent royalty on the selling price. Many authors have amassed a readership exceeding a million for their stories on our platform. Nilesh N Shah and Mahendra Sharma, the founders of Matrubharti, emphasize a language-focused community-centric approach, backed by a robust content generation and marketing platform that currently engages millions of users.

Shah Capital, known for its keen investment prowess globally, prides itself on proactive thinking and deeper understanding, recognized an opportunity in Matrubharti. Investment from Shah Capital is earmarked for bolstering marketing and sales efforts, further amplifying reach and offerings. Matrubharti is competing with Amazon Kindle, Pratilipi and Pocket Novels as self-publishing platforms in vernacular languages popular in the Indian content community.

"We deeply appreciate the work done by Matrubharti for authors and readers alike. Vernacular languages deserve appreciation, and this investment is our way of empowering regional content", said Chirag Shah, Director, India Operations.

