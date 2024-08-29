Shankara Introduces Gheesutra Cleansing Balm, the First Cleansing Balm with 100 Times Washed Ghee

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 29: With double cleansing becoming a skincare must, Shankara's new Gheesutra Cleansing Balm is a total game-changer. This is the first cleansing balm infused with 100 times washed ghee and is the fifth addition to their popular Gheesutra range. Perfect for all skin types, it blends nature's wisdom with modern skincare needs. Enriched with ancient ingredients like Shata Dhauta Ghrita, Castor oil, Vitamin E, and rosemary oil, this balm offers a deeply nourishing and effective cleanse, bringing a touch of luxury to your daily routine. A waterless, non-foaming formula, it gently removes pollutants, waterproof makeup, and sunscreen without stripping the skin. Ideal for sensitive or sun-damaged skin, it soothes and hydrates, leaving dry, flaky, and mature skin soft and smooth. Free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, and mineral oil, it provides a polished, porcelain-like texture.

A product, versatile enough for both your morning and evening skincare routines, it can be used to cleanse and refresh your skin at the start of the day and to remove impurities and makeup before bedtime. Follow it up with a regular cleanser as a part of your double-cleansing routine

"Our Gheesutra Cleansing Balm is a tribute to the timeless tradition of ghee, an ingredient cherished and passed down through generations for its numerous benefits. Crafted with the utmost care at our gaushala, where A2 ghee is meticulously washed 100 times, this balm combines ancient wisdom with modern skincare needs, offering a deeply nourishing and effective cleansing experience that honours and enhances the skin's natural balance," says Astha Katpitia, Head of Shankara.

Experience the luxury of natural skincare with Shankara's Gheesutra Cleansing Balm, that gives the skin gentle, nourishing care it deserves. Introduce ghee to your skincare routine and enjoy a softer, smoother, and more radiant complexion with every use.

The other products from the Shankara Gheesutra Range include Gheesutra Face Emulsion, Gheesutra Nourishing Exfoliator, Gheesutra Hand and Foot Cream, Gheesutra Lip Butter (Saffron, Strawberry, Lemon and Mango)

Shop the new launch at: www.shankara.in/products/gheesutra-cleansing-balm

Check out Shankara's skincare range: www.instagram.com/shankaranaturalsindia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)