Shaping the Future of Leadership: IIM Indore, TimesPro launch Senior Management Programme for AI-Driven Business Management

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16: The Indian Institute of Management Indore, in collaboration with TimesPro - a leading higher education platform has announced the admissions for the fourth batch of the Senior Management Programme. Designed for senior professionals, the programme aims to develop agile and forward-thinking leaders by integrating core concepts such as strategic leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital transformation--empowering learners to excel in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. As global business ecosystems undergo rapid transformation due to technological advances and evolving roles, it has become critical for senior leaders to upskill and stay ahead of the curve. A report by PwC highlights that executives need to enhance their proficiency in cloud technologies, automation and data-driven decision-making to generate meaningful returns and sustainable growth. Moreover, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report forecasts that 50% of employees will require reskilling within the next five years, emphasising the importance of leaders who have been at the helm of organisations for decades.

To address these emerging needs, IIM Indore's 12-month Senior Management Programme combines cuttiedge tools and insights to foster adaptive and future-ready leaders. It focuses on AI-powered decision-making and customer-centric innovation, blending digital transformation principles with leadership strategies to provide a competitive edge. The curriculum spans 21 advanced topics across four comprehensive modules, covering areas like digital innovation, leadership in the age of AI and customer-centric business models. The programme includes a Capstone project that enhances learning by providing learners with practical experience in addressing industry-relevant challenges and applying cuttiedge leadership frameworks.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, "Today's business leaders must transcend traditional leadership paradigms to drive innovation and create resilient organisations for the future. This programme empowers leaders to harness the power of data and technology, aligning their strategic vision with the demands of a dynamic global market. The IIM Indore-TimesPro Senior Management Programme is designed to shape forward-thinking executives who can navigate disruption and lead with precision, ultimately positioning them for success in the C-suite."

Sunil Sood, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer, TimesPro said, "The IIM Indore-TimesPro Senior Management Programme is an essential platform for senior professionals aspiring to accelerate their careers with the right skill set. This programme equips learners with cuttiedge insights from top faculty and industry leaders, reshaping their perspectives and preparing them to embrace the future with advanced tools and strategies. It offers a transformative experience that empowers leaders to drive impactful growth and successfully navigate the evolving demands of today's business world."

The programme has attracted a diverse mix of senior professionals in its previous cohorts, with participants from roles such as Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President, Senior Vice President, Director, General Manager, and Entrepreneurs. These professionals span a wide array of industries, including IT, BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, education, and aviation. They bring with them experience in marketing, operations, HR, business development, corporate communications, engineering, and consulting.

A key highlight of the programme is a three-day campus immersion at IIM Indore, offering learners opportunities to forge valuable connections with peers from various sectors, engage in collaborative projects and partake in group learning exercises. This cross-functional approach fosters dynamic learning and strengthens the leadership capabilities of learners.

Delivered via TimesPro's Interactive Learning (IL) platform in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format with Live online sessions, the Senior Management Programme employs a blend of real-world case studies, interactive lectures and group discussions. It is specifically designed for professionals with over 10 years of experience who aspire to advance to leadership positions. Successful learners will also earn prestigious alumni status from IIM Indore, enhancing their professional network and career opportunities.

About IIM Indore:

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies including NIRF, QS and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several loterm and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

