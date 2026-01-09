Sharda World School Curates a World-Class Winter Wonderland Carnival, Showcasing Its Holistic Learning Culture

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Sharda World School recently set a benchmark for experiential education and community engagement by hosting its much-celebrated Winter Wonderland Carnival on 14 December 2025. The campus transformed into an enchanting festive destination, radiating warmth, joy, and global school culture--welcoming families, children, and well-wishers into a truly memorable experience.

The celebrations were made even more special with a delightful early visit from Santa Claus, whose presence filled the air with excitement and wonder, creating cherished moments for young learners and parents alike.

The event commenced under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Gupta, Founder, Sharda World School, and was graced by the warm welcome address of Mr. Satyaki Banerjee, Head of School, along with the ELC Director and the school's esteemed Advisor, Dr. Garima Yadav. Their words reflected the school's commitment to nurturing confident, creative, and compassionate global citizens through meaningful learning experiences beyond the classroom.

The carnival unfolded as a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity, and togetherness. Guests enjoyed an engaging mix of thoughtfully curated attractions--from exciting rides and interactive game zones to a festive food court offering a variety of seasonal favourites. The Songs-on Demand corner, Open Mic stage, and a series of captivating performances ensured a lively and immersive atmosphere throughout the day.

A major highlight was the spectacular display of artistic expression through band performances, group dances, and a graceful fashion parade. The much-anticipated Glamour Glide 2025, a signature fashion walk for parents, emerged as a standout moment, reflecting the school's inclusive and community-centric ethos. The Grand Stroll and Grandparents Walk added a heartfelt dimension, celebrating intergenerational bonding and drawing enthusiastic applause.

With an overwhelming turnout and an atmosphere filled with laughter, music, and festive cheer, the Winter Wonderland Carnival concluded as a resounding success. More than a celebration, it stood as a reflection of Sharda World School's commitment to holistic education, cultural exposure, and strong community partnerships.

As Sharda World School continues to set new standards in progressive, future-ready education, admissions are now open for a limited number of seats across select grades. Families seeking a world-class learning environment that blends academic excellence with character building and global perspectives are invited to be part of this enriching journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sws.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)