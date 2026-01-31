Shark Tank India Backs Phitku, India's First Crystal Roll-On Deodorant Aimed at Eliminating Odour at the Source

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Gurgaon-based personal care startup Phitku has secured investment from Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, and Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com, on Shark Tank India Season 5 (Episode 16), after pitching what it claims is India's first crystal roll-on deodorant designed to eliminate odour-causing bacteria rather than mask smell with fragrance. The deal was struck at an valuation of ₹180 crore, marking one of the notable consumer brand investments of the season.

Phitku's product is built using cosmetic-grade, purified alum crystal, a natural mineral with antibacterial properties that prevent the growth of odour-causing bacteria, this is mixed with botanical extracts and other proprietary ingredients. Unlike conventional deodorants that rely on synthetic perfumes and toxic chemicals, the crystal-based formulation offers protection without fragrance, harsh chemicals, white marks, or sticky residue, making it suitable for daily use and sensitive skin, according to the company.

The startup was co-founded by CEO Sumit Marda, Brand Voice Neha Marda, and Chief Product Officer Rahul. The idea emerged from personal health challenges related to hormonal body odour during pregnancy, which highlighted the limitations of existing deodorant products and led the founders to explore hygiene-focused solutions instead of cosmetic masking. The team subsequently re-engineered alum crystal into a roll-on format suited for modern consumer usage.

Since beginning operations on 16 January 2025, Phitku reports strong early traction. Within ten months, the company claims to have generated ₹14 crore in revenue, sold over two lakh units, and maintained an average customer rating of 4.8, supported by a high rate of repeat purchases. The company attributes this performance to product efficacy and consumer shift towards chemical-free hygiene solutions.

During the Shark Tank pitch, the investors highlighted the product's differentiation, long-lasting protection with a single daily application, absence of fragrance and harmful chemicals, and additional skin-friendly benefits such as underarm brightening. The investment is expected to support expansion across distribution channels, manufacturing scale-up, and further product development.

Phitku positions itself as a Made-in-India personal care brand developed specifically for Indian climate and usage patterns while targeting global markets. The company is currently focused on expanding digital distribution, and investing in consumer education around odour elimination versus odour masking.

With ambitions to capture a significant share of India's deodorant market and build a global footprint, Phitku aims to establish itself as a science-led hygiene brand rather than a fragrance-driven cosmetic player. The founders stated that since the inception of Phitku in the Indian market, there has been a noticeable shift in customer behaviour towards clean and safe options, avoiding harsh chemicals.

