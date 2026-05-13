SHEBA®'s 'Ignored to Adored' Campaign Captures What Every Cat Parent Already Knows

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 13: SHEBA®, the premium cat food brand from the Mars family, has launched its 'IGNORED TO ADORED™' campaign featuring actor Sharvari as brand ambassador. Rooted in a truth every cat parent knows, that a cat's affection is never assumed, only earned, the campaign brings to life the journey from feline indifference to something far more rewarding.

Cats may ignore texts, calls, and sometimes even one's existence. But the one who opens their favourite food packet is suddenly the most important person in the room. It is a dynamic that urban India is increasingly familiar with. Across cities, more young professionals and modern households are embracing cat parenting, less about ownership and more about coexistence, built around understanding personalities, respecting boundaries, and finding meaning in the smallest gestures. A nudge at the ankle. A deliberate choice to stay in the room. The famous slow blink. These become the language of the bond, and what was once considered a niche preference is now shaping the emotional rhythm of urban homes.

The shift is also becoming more visible in popular culture, with actors and public figures speaking more openly about the role cats play in their lives. Among them is Aditi Rao Hydari, whose candid conversations about life with her cats Iggy and Ollie have resonated widely with fellow cat parents.

Aditi has spoken about how love has always felt abundant in her life, but with her cats, it is different. "With cats, I have to say that love is not effortless at all," she said. "You have to earn their love, and they really make you work for it." She described Iggy and Ollie as the two beings who keep her guessing the most, noting that unlike dogs, who make you feel you have descended from heaven, cats behave as though they are generously allowing you to share their home.

Speaking on the campaign, Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India, said, "Cat parenting in India is undergoing a clear and intentional shift, with today's pet parents becoming far more discerning about the choices they make for their cats. Feeding is no longer a routine, it reflects care, quality, and the bond they share. We are not just responding to this shift, we are actively shaping it. Built on a strong global legacy of crafting premium, high-quality recipes and deep expertise in pet nutrition, SHEBA® products are redefining what indulgent, meaningful feeding looks like for modern cat parents. With 'the IGNORED TO ADORED™ campaign, we are bringing this evolution to life in a way that is both culturally relevant and emotionally resonant, where thoughtfully crafted mealtime experiences become a powerful expression of connection between cats and their parents."

For Aditi, the campaign came to life through the SHEBA® 7 Day Ignored to Adored Challenge, a playful but surprisingly real reflection of life with Iggy and Ollie. Mealtimes, she found, became more than routine. They became a way of connecting, paying attention, and understanding what mattered to them. She started noticing softer eyes, more cuddles, and less attitude. "They probably think I am SHEBA cat food," she joked, "and I'm fine with that."

The experience echoes what many cat parents across cities describe. Sanya Kundra, a Gurugram-based working professional and cat mom to three, said: "Each of them have such a distinct personality, and the love they give feels incredibly genuine because it comes on their terms. The smallest things, like one of them choosing to nap next to me after a long workday, feel like the biggest reward."

Bihu Ray, also a working professional and cat mom to three, put it simply: "Being a cat mom has made me more patient and more present. Some days they ignore you completely, and on other days they quietly curl up beside you and make everything feel better. Most of my best bonding moments happen around treats and mealtimes. That's when they become the softest, most affectionate versions of themselves."

In homes across urban India, cats are no longer pets in the background. They are companions with distinct personalities, emotional presence, and a permanent place at the centre of everyday life. The relationships they build, slowly and entirely on their own terms, are what make them impossible to ignore.

For more information, visit www.sheba.com.

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