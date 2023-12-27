Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / Shemaroo Entertainment's Creative Brilliance Shines with Triple Gold Win at Digital Reinvent Awards 2023

Shemaroo Entertainment's Creative Brilliance Shines with Triple Gold Win at Digital Reinvent Awards 2023

Digital Reinvent Awards 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Shemaroo Entertainment, a prominent name in the media and entertainment industry, continues its winning streak in 2023 with a remarkable victory at the prestigious Digital Reinvent Awards 2023. The company proudly secured three coveted Gold trophies, showcasing its excellence in promotion and marketing.

The awards were bestowed in three distinct categories, showcasing the diversity of Shemaroo's creative excellence - Best in Promotion & Marketing - Copywriting: Change Your Perspective with Sadguru, Best in Promotion & Marketing - Delivery on A Dime: Baahubali 1 & 2 - Stop Motion, Best in Promotion & Marketing - Sound Design: Baahubali 1 & 2 - Stop Motion.

This significant achievement at the Digital Reinvent Awards 2023 is a testament to Shemaroo Entertainment's commitment to excellence, innovation, and creativity in the dynamic landscape of digital promotion and marketing. The awards underscore the company's multifaceted talent and strategic prowess in marketing initiatives.

Arghya Chakravarty, Chief Operating Officer of Shemaroo Entertainment, expressed his elation about the wins, stating, "This year has been one of celebrations for Shemaroo Entertainment. Securing three Gold trophies at the Digital Reinvent Awards 2023 is a remarkable achievement for us. It underscores our team's dedication and innovative spirit in crafting compelling promotional content. We aim to create campaigns that resonate with our consumers and are at par with the ever-evolving media landscape."

Shemaroo Entertainment continues to set new standards in the industry, and these awards reinforce its position as a leader in the media and entertainment space. The company looks forward to building on this success and delivering more groundbreaking content to audiences globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story