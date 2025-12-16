Shilton Hospitality Celebrates 20 Years of Purposeful Growth and Announces Strategic Expansion Across South India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Shilton Hospitality, a homegrown multi-brand hospitality group headquartered in Bengaluru, announces its 20th-anniversary milestone as it outlines a strategic expansion plan featuring new resort and club properties across South India. The announcement reflects the company's continued commitment to elevating guest experiences across regions, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kabini, Chickmangalur, Coorg and Goa.

Marking its anniversary year with industry recognition, Shilton Hospitality was recently honoured with the Certificate of Appreciation for Best Workplace & HR Practices at the 5th Edition Bharat CSR & Sustainability Summit & Awards 2025. The award acknowledges the company's sustained efforts in building a people-first culture, robust HR systems, and an inclusive workplace environment that empowers teams across all its brands.

Over the past two decades, Shilton Hospitality has expanded into a diverse portfolio spanning business hotels, experiential resorts, casual dining, music festivals, serviced corporate residences and event catering formats. Its presence today includes key markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Kabini, with new developments planned in Coorg, Chikmagaluru, Goa and Bengaluru, including the upcoming Fireflies Chikmagaluru and Sinclair Club Yelahanka slated for 2026.

Under its umbrella, Shilton Hospitality manages a diverse portfolio of six core brands, each crafted for distinct consumer segments. Watson's and Watson's Cantina both serve as the group's popular casual dining and bar destination, while Fireflies offers serene resort and forest getaway experiences for leisure seekers. Shilton Hotels caters to both corporate and leisure travellers through its business hotel offerings. For events and large-format dining, 22 Catering delivers comprehensive solutions for corporate gatherings, celebrations, weddings, and private occasions. Rounding off the portfolio is Starlight, a budget-friendly neighbourhood bar format designed to offer accessible and familiar social spaces.

Shilton Hospitality attributes its consistency to robust operational frameworks, leadership selection, and fail-safe systems designed to elevate guest experience. The company prioritises intensive staff training and a strong risk-management approach built on its internal ICE framework.

Mr Anil Nagpal, Director, Shilton Hospitality, shared his perspective on the milestone, "Completing 20 years is both a milestone and a moment of reflection for us. What began as a business hotel in Bengaluru has grown into a multi-brand ecosystem that caters to diverse traveller needs, while staying true to our roots in service, culture, and consistency. Assimilating from our ongoing ventures, our divested portfolio of large-scale events, being the founding partners of Echoes of Earth music festival and our future expansion into new wellness resorts and sports and recreation club formats, the group reflects on the essence of familiarity with comfort, community connection and evolving aspirations of our guests. With upcoming projects in Chikmagaluru, Coorg and Yelahanka, we are excited to deepen our footprint in South India while ensuring every property feels distinctly local and unmistakably a hospitality by Shilton."

As Shilton Hospitality steps into its next phase of growth, the focus remains on expanding its resorts and club properties while strengthening brand experiences rooted in culture, sustainability, and operational excellence. With two major launches, Sinclair Club and Fireflies Chikmangalur planned for 2026 and continued momentum in its hospitality and F & B businesses, the group is poised for a transformative decade ahead.

Shilton Hospitality is a Bengaluru-based multi-brand hospitality group with a 20-year legacy in business hotels, dining, resort experiences, serviced corporate residences and catering services. With a footprint across major South Indian cities and leisure destinations, the group is known for blending locally inspired design, thoughtful service, and sustainable operating practices. Its portfolio includes Watson's, Watson's Cantina, Fireflies Resorts, Shilton Hotels, Starlight, and 22 Catering. The company continues to expand through a fully owned-property model, ensuring consistency, quality, and long-term value across every brand it operates.

