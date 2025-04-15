Shilton Hospitality's 22 Catering Reaches Milestone of 500 Events serving 1 million people in 3 Years

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Shilton Hospitality, a leading hospitality company, is proud to announce that its premier catering division, 22 Catering, has reached a significant milestone of catering for over 500 events and having served 1 million/ 10 lakh people in just three years since its inception in 2022.

22 Catering is Shilton Hospitality's bespoke catering service, specializing in corporate events, private celebrations, and luxury weddings. With a team of expert chefs and trained service professionals, 22 Catering delivers exceptional guest experiences through customized menus, impeccable service, and attention to detail.

Backed by a team of experts, 22 Catering continues to set a new benchmark in the catering space, delivering memorable, high-quality dining experiences that delight every guest.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone and grateful to our clients for trusting us with their special events," said Vishal Wadhwa, Director of Shilton Hospitality. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional experiences, and we're proud of what we've achieved."

"As we look to the future, we're excited to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of catering," added Vishal Wadhwa. "We're committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering experiences that exceed our clients' expectations."

For more details call: 96320 33172 and 91088 08684

About Shilton Hospitality:

Shilton Hospitality is a leading hospitality company, with brands like Watson's, Shilton Hotels & Fireflies under its umbrella. Shilton Hospitality recently launched the Shilton International hotel in Kochi and Shilton DeeCee in Chennai. 22 catering, has been catering for high-profile events since 2022.

For more information, log on: https://www.22catering.co/ or email us on: ashwanth@shiltonhospitality.com

