Shinora Khan from Bihar has been named the Grand Prize Winner of the MPOWER Financing UDAAN Scholarship

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and leader in international student financing, today announced Shinora Khan as the grand prize winner of the 2024 UDAAN Scholarship. Shinora, an Indian student from Patna, Bihar, is pursuing an MBA in Business Information Systems at the University of California, Riverside, and will receive US$10,000 from MPOWER to support her studies. Shinora previously received US$88,000 in financial aid from her university. Both awards are testament to her academic excellence and dedication to making a meaningful impact in her field.

The UDAAN Scholarship is part of MPOWER Financing's ongoing commitment to helping Indian students fulfill their academic and professional dreams. This year's scholarship awarded a grand prize of $10,000, along with ten additional secondary prizes of $1,000 each, to Indian students enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduate programs at select top universities in the U.S. and Canada.

Shinora embodies the spirit of the UDAAN Scholarship through her dedication to integrating technology with sustainable business practices. During her undergraduate studies, she co-founded GreenWave, an initiative that successfully reduced single-use plastic waste on campus by 30%. Her passion for sustainability was cemented at EcoInnovate, where she contributed to the development of biodegradable packaging that helped a client reduce their carbon footprint by 25%.

"My journey has been fueled by the belief that education, combined with technology and sustainability, can create meaningful impact," said Shinora. "This scholarship will not only ease my financial burden but also empower me to pursue my passion for developing solutions that drive positive change. My goal is to integrate technology and sustainability into business practices, creating long-lasting, positive change in the industry and community.".

Shinora is pursuing an MBA in Business Information Systems, with a focus on leveraging data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to help businesses use their resources--such as time, energy, and materials--more efficiently, reducing waste and costs while improving overall performance. She is also deeply engaged in community-driven initiatives, recently helping a local organic farm boost its revenue by 40% through enhanced data management. Her vision aligns seamlessly with MPOWER Financing's mission to nurture a globally innovative and diverse workforce.

"We are delighted to award Shinora the grand prize for the 2024 UDAAN Scholarship," said Duncan Moss, VP of Marketing at MPOWER Financing. " Her passion and dedication to uplifting and supporting her community are truly inspiring and reflect the kind of leadership and innovation we strive to champion. At MPOWER, we are committed to empowering talented international students like Shinora, helping them overcome financial barriers and unlock their potential as global changemakers."

Additional scholarships are available at www.mpowerfinancing.com/scholarships and on MPOWER's sister website www.internationalscholarships.com. In addition to providing scholarships and no-cosigner loans to promising Indian students, MPOWER positions students for success through its Path2Success program, which offers free immigration and career readiness support.

About MPOWER Financing

Co-headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Bengaluru, India, MPOWER Financing is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists primarily of former international students and provides students with personal financial education, immigration guidance, and career support to prepare them for their professional careers after graduation.

MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and has been named a Great Place To Work, one of the best fintechs to work for and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

