Shipsy Appoints Servo Sawhney as Chief Customer Officer

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 20: Shipsy, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for the supply chain and logistics technology industry, recently announced that it has appointed Servo Sawhney as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This key addition to the executive team underscores Shipsy's deep commitment to help customers realise value from AI and move towards its vision of building the autonomous supply chain.

Servo brings over two decades of industry experience spanning customer success, go-to-market strategy, and enterprise transformation. He has played a key role in scaling some of India's biggest SaaS companies including HighRadius and has demonstrated exceptional capability in helping industry leaders realize value through AI and ensuring measurable business impact for clients.

In his new role, Servo will work closely with supply chain leaders to help them envision, build and execute their AI-transformation roadmap. One of the biggest challenges that enterprises are facing with technology partners that are using AI is developing a deep understanding of their current problems and implementing AI-native solutions to drive value realization.

His ability to translate complex technology into tangible customer outcomes will be instrumental in helping Shipsy's 150+ global customers maximize returns from their logistics technology investments.

Servo will closely work with Shipsy's product and engineering teams, to help Shipsy's customers seamlessly orchestrate their digital workforce and move them to an agentic future.

"At Shipsy, we are committed to building an agentic future for our customers and understand that making these transformations successful requires a close partnership with the customer organization, and a clear understanding of where value can be unlocked to drive growth. Servo's experience of managing complex transformations for Fortune 500 companies will play a key role in enabling this for Shipsy's customers. I am confident that Servo will play a critical role as we gear up for our next phase of growth. " said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

Recently Shipsy announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra, one of the largest global providers of IT solutions and services that works with leading retail, consumer goods and logistics companies, aimed at helping global supply chain leaders build AI-native capabilities.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy's AI-native Enterprise Transportation Management Platform is helping Fortune 1000 companies transition to autonomous supply chains. With Agentic AI at its core, Shipsy drives enterprise-wide transformation for 150+ customers in 30+ countries. Featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for both Transportation and Warehouse Management (APAC), Shipsy operates from global offices across London, Amsterdam, Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney, with innovation hubs in India. Visit www.shipsy.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)