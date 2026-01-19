Shipwaves Online Limited Secures International Order worth of USD 58,000 (equivalent of Rs.52,61,180 approx)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Shipwaves is a global SaaS technology company transforming logistics and supply chain operations through intelligent, end-to-end digital platforms. Built for the complexities of modern global trade, Shipwaves enables enterprises to plan, procure, execute, track, and financially manage logistics operations on a single, unified system-driving efficiency, transparency, and resilience across supply chains.

At the core of Shipwaves' offering is a comprehensive logistics process management platform that automates and digitizes the entire lifecycle of trade and logistics. The solution includes Order Management, Procurement & Rate Management, Shipment Planning & Booking (Shipment Orchestrator), Document Management, and real-time end-to-end visibility across cargo movement, documentation, and the flow of money. By eliminating manual interventions and data silos, Shipwaves delivers actionable insights and control across multimodal supply chains.

Founded in 2015, Shipwaves has grown into a trusted global technology partner for the logistics and supply chain industry. The company has a strong international footprint with offices in Mumbai, Mangalore, Dubai and other strategic locations. With a revenue of ₹108 crore and a robust 44.5% CAGR, Shipwaves continues to scale rapidly across geographies and industry verticals.

Shipwaves is at the forefront of adopting AI and Machine Learning in logistics--not as bolt-on features, but through practical, real-world use cases that solve core industry challenges. A key example is its automated freight bill auditing solution, which intelligently validates carrier invoices against contracted rates, surcharges, shipment milestones, and service-level agreements, significantly reducing revenue leakages and manual effort. In addition, the platform enables intelligent rate benchmarking, shipment orchestration, predictive visibility, exception management, and data-driven decision support. By embedding advanced technologies deeply into day-to-day logistics workflows, Shipwaves delivers measurable cost savings, operational efficiency, and compliance benefits for shippers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers.

A key pillar of Shipwaves' mission is supporting the digital transformation of India's trade and logistics ecosystem. The platform integrates seamlessly with businesses, banks, and government systems such as DGFT, ICEGATE, GSTN, and ULIP, helping digitize compliance, documentation, and trade workflows. Shipwaves actively enables national initiatives and policies including PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and Digital India, contributing to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a multimodal, technology-driven logistics ecosystem that enhances ease of doing business. By providing a strong technology backbone, Shipwaves empowers Indian exporters and manufacturers to compete globally with a decisive digital edge.

Shipwaves serves a diverse customer base across India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East, catering to industries such as CPG, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Textile & Apparel, Manufacturing, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and large global freight forwarding companies. Through a balanced approach to public-private partnerships and enterprise-grade SaaS innovation, Shipwaves plays a vital role in modernizing supply chains across multiple countries, delivering scalable, secure, and future-ready logistics technology at a global level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)