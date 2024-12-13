Shoolini Rated Top 25 Globally for Online Learning

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13: Shoolini University has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a Silver rating in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Online Learning Rankings (OLR) 2024.

The recognition has placed Shoolini University among the top 25 institutions globally for online education and among a select group of 11 universities awarded the Silver rating for their strong performance and notable achievements.

The OLR 2024, the first-ever global initiative to assess the quality of online education, categorised institutions into four tiers: Gold for global leaders, Silver for strong performers, Bronze for developing institutions, and Reporter Status for participants not meeting ranking criteria. Among the 120 universities evaluated worldwide, 11 were placed in the Gold tier, 14 in Silver, 31 in Bronze, and 64 earned Reporter Status.

In India, Shoolini University joined the prestigious ranks of institutions like Jindal Global University (JGU) and Manav Rachna University, which received Gold ratings, while other universities such as Amity Noida, KLU, LPU, and Manipal Jaipur were rated Bronze. Notably, these Indian universities outperformed several globally reputed institutions in the Bronze category.

Shoolini University's Center for Distance and Online Education (SCDOE), established in November 2022, has rapidly positioned itself as a pioneer in online education. Offering diverse, industry-relevant programs such as MBA, MCA, MA (English Literature), BBA, and BCA, the center has been lauded for meeting the evolving demands of students and industries.

The university's success was attributed to its innovative approaches, including personalised learning for communication and job readiness skills, AI-powered tailored learning experiences, gamified education techniques, and unique opportunities like Earn-While-You-Learn. Additionally, Shoolini University became the first in India to introduce a Pay-After-Placement model for its online degree programmes.

President, Shoolini University and Director of Online Learning, Ashish Khosla, said, "Our innovative learning features and commitment to quality education have set us apart on a global platform. This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering impactful and accessible online education."

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand extended special recognition to the leadership of Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla, Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla and the entire Shoolini team. "Their relentless efforts helped achieve this global milestone," the Pro Chancellor said.

About Shoolini University:

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University is a top private university located in the scenic lower Himalayas. Ranked in the Top 100 by NIRF, it is UGC-approved and NAAC A+ accredited. The university is known for its top-notch faculty, strong placements, and focus on research and innovation.

