Shoolini University Leads in Tech Education with AI & Industry Alliances

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14: Shoolini University in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, is making waves in the field of technology education by transforming its B Tech programs to include specialisations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Gaming, and Data Science. The university has also introduced a dedicated B Tech in Artificial Intelligence to address the growing demand for AI professionals. This forward-thinking approach has already yielded impressive results, with B Tech CSE student Sammarjeet Singh securing the university's highest placement of Rs 42 lakh per annum at Algo8. This initiative reflects a strong collaboration between academia and industry, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet the dynamic demands of the tech sector. Shoolini University's curriculum, shaped by industry veterans from Facebook, Microsoft, IBM, and Citibank, alongside faculty from prestigious institutions like PEC, IIT, and IIMs, is designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge. The focus is on blending rigorous academic training with practical industry experience, ensuring students are ready to tackle real-world challenges.

Shoolini University has expertly brought together traditional education with cutting-edge innovations, particularly in its B Tech CSE program, where core elements are seamlessly integrated with AI studies. This forward-thinking approach has positioned Shoolini as a leader in engineering education, earning it prestigious accolades. The university is ranked the No.1 Private University in India by both QS and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. Moreover, it has secured the top spot among private institutions for engineering in THE Subject Rankings 2024. Further cementing its reputation, Shoolini Engineering achieved the 92nd position in the recently announced NIRF Rankings, showcasing its excellence in the field.

"At Shoolini, we strive to combine strong academic foundations with hands-on industry experience, equipping our students to navigate and excel in the technological advancements of the future," said Professor Virender Rihani, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure to Support Advanced Learning

In a significant infrastructure boost, Shoolini University's founder and Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand announced the development of a 40,000 sq ft facility dedicated to AI and Data Sciences. This world-class centre features eight innovative labs, seminar halls, innovation rooms, and a sophisticated library, all designed and inspired by leading tech companies like Apple and Google. The Shoolini Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies, set to launch in the upcoming academic year, will be a unique facility in North India, providing students with a premier environment for learning and innovation.

Innovative Specialisations in B Tech AI

Shoolini University's 4-year B Tech CSE program offers a comprehensive education combining foundational computer science knowledge and advanced AI skills. This interdisciplinary program equips students with the ability to innovate and develop intelligent systems, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities in AI technology.

The program also introduces three new specialisations -- Smart Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles, and VLSI Design -- targeted at meeting the growing demands of the AI industry in core engineering fields. These specialisations give students a significant career advantage, setting them apart in the competitive job market.

A Tech Hub Amidst Nature

Located just 70 km from Chandigarh, Shoolini University offers an ideal setting for academic and personal growth. The university's clean, green campus, coupled with its eco-friendly initiatives, creates a sustainable environment conducive to learning.

Central to Shoolini's mission is its emphasis on research and innovation. The Yogananda XR and AI Research Centre, a cutting-edge facility on campus, provides students with hands-on experience in virtual reality and artificial intelligence. This Centre of Excellence reflects Shoolini's commitment to high-impact research, as evidenced by the over 1,500 patents filed by its students and faculty.

"Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Shoolini. Our new specialisations in B Tech AI are designed to keep pace with industry trends and future demands," said Professor Ashish Khosla, President and Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer at Shoolini University.

What Sets Shoolini's B Tech AI Program Apart

- Expert Mentorship: Students receive guidance from top academicians and industry leaders from Microsoft, IBM, and AWS.

- Hands-on Projects: The curriculum includes practical projects in areas like NLP, Deep Learning, AI Libraries, Smart Manufacturing Systems, and Industry 4.0.

- Industry Collaborations: Partnerships with tech giants like Anand Automotive, Milestone Gears, and Cosmo Ferrites provide students with real-world exposure.

- Career Opportunities: Graduates are well-prepared for roles such as Algorithm Engineer, ML Engineer, Data Analyst, and Computer Vision Engineer.

- Patent Leadership: Shoolini is among India's top patent filers, with a 'One-Student One-Patent' policy promoting quality research.

- Award-Winning Library: The Yogananda Library offers access to millions of books and thousands of journals through EBSCO and DELNET databases.

- Certifications: Students can earn certifications from AWS, IBM, Red Hat Academy, edX, and Google Academy.

- Campus Placements: Shoolini's 'Mission 130' placement initiative has secured positions for students in top companies like Cognizant, Algo8, Hughes Systique, and HP.

Shoolini University's B Tech AI specialisations represent a modern approach to education. "Our new specialisations in AI are designed to equip students with the skills and vision to lead in a technology-driven future. At Shoolini, we aim to create innovators who will shape the next generation of AI advancements," Professor Virender Rihani added.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

