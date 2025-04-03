Shriram One Empowers 9.53 Million Individuals through Financial Inclusion

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Shriram One, the flagship mobile application of Shriram Finance, a leading NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) in India, has successfully empowered 9.53 million individuals as of Dec. 31, 2024, by providing them with convenient access to a wide range of financial services. This significant milestone underscores Shriram Finance's commitment to financial inclusion and its dedication to serving the diverse needs of its customers across the country.

Shriram One serves as a digital gateway to a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including loans, insurance, investments, and more. Through the user-friendly interface of the app, customers can conveniently manage their finances and investments, apply for loans, make payments, and access valuable financial information, all from the comfort of their homes or on-the-go.

By leveraging technology and embracing digital innovation, Shriram One has played a crucial role in expanding financial access to individuals across India, particularly in underserved and remote areas. The app has broken down geographical barriers and simplified the process of accessing financial services, empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and achieve their financial goals.

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,196 branches and an employee strength of 79,405 with an AUM of Rs. 254,469 crores. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Shriram One, the company's flagship mobile app, has been downloaded by over 12.93 million users and currently serves 9.53 million active customers, providing them with convenient access to a suite of financial services including loans, insurance, investments, bill payments, and more.

